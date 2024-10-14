MAFS alum Chloe Brown plans to donate Season 17 wedding dress to a hurricane victim

Married at First Sight alum Chloe Brown has been searching for ways to help victims of hurricanes Helene and Milton, and she finally has an idea.

The brunette beauty plans to donate her Season 17 wedding dress to one lucky bride-to-be, removing one less expense and worry after surviving the recent hurricanes.

Chloe shared the news on social media and told her followers to reach out if they wanted the stunning Morilee dress she wore on her wedding day.

Hopefully, the garment will bring more luck for the new bride than for Chloe, who married Michael Shiakallis in Season 17.

Chloe was a replacement bride later in the season after Michael’s first bride ditched him at the altar.

The couple had some awkward moments initially, having married each other as strangers, but after a while, they found their stride.

On Decision Day, the 41-year-old wanted to stay married to see what the future holds, but Michael opted to end their marriage.

Now, Chloe is ready to say goodbye to her wedding dress.

Chloe has been doing her part to help victims of the recent hurricanes Helene and Milton, but she wants to do more.

After racking her brain, the MAFS star had a lightbulb moment.

“If you happen to want a beautiful and very loved Marilee Madeline Gardner wedding dress, please message me,” she wrote. “it would be our incredible honor to help our neighbors together, and I would love to share this dress. Someone that’s going to love her as much as I do.”

Chloe has been growing her family

The avid animal lover has been busy since we last saw her on MAFS as she continues to donate time at her beloved Broken Shovels Animal Sanctuary.

Chloe has also been growing her family, adding a new furbaby to the mix earlier this month.

She posted a photo of her adorable new pup on Instagram, writing, “Everyone meet Handsome Pierre, the fanciest little old man. 👑.”

The sad news is that the MAFS star might not have very long with Handsome Pierre, a hospice pup.

However, his last moments will undoubtedly be happy ones with Chloe and his new siblings, Eleanor and Theodore.

“When my friends at @brighterdays_rescue said they had a hospice pup that needed a home, I told them there’s always room for one more 💜,” shared Chloe. “This sweet boy has settled right in to our little pack, and my goodness we’re happy he’s here. 🐶🐶🐶.”

Married at First Sight Season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime.