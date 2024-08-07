MAFS alum Briana Myles gives pregnancy update and admits she’s ’going through it’

Pregnant Briana Myles is getting support from her social media followers after she posted an update admitting she’s been “going through it.”

The Married at First Sight alum is heading into her third trimester, and having baby number two hasn’t been easy.

Briana confessed that she’s been exhausted, and her hair and skin have also been suffering.

The pregnant mama and her husband, Vincent Morales, are getting ready to welcome their second child after tying the knot in Season 12.

The duo is already parents to a one-year-old daughter, Aury Bella, who is about to become a big sister.

The couple recently found out that they’re expecting a boy, and he will soon make his entrance.

Briana Myles is ‘going through it’ with baby number two

Briana posted a video update on Instagram and admitted that her second pregnancy hasn’t been easy.

“I am tired beyond recognition, the fatigue has increased — ya girl is tired, she’s out of breath, she is hormonal, she is moody…she gets ticked by the smallest thing, she going through it,” said the MAFS star.

Briana told her followers that weeks 24 to 26 have been nothing short of interesting, sharing that her hair is dry and that’s not all.

“I have dry patches on my face…my eczema is just flaring up,” said Briana, who noted that while things are going sideways she’s learning to give herself “a ton of grace.”

“Bumpdate! 🩵 Weeks 24-26,” Briana captioned the post. “I’m MF tired, My skiiiinnnnn 🥺🧘🏾‍♀️ I can FEEL my fibroids, My hair is experiencing a drought HANGRY! Especially at the crack of dawn.”

“Aside from that, we’re thriving!” she added.

MAFS fans shower Briana with support on social media

After being transparent about her pregnancy struggles, the MAFS star was showered with support in the comments section of her post.

Close friend and fellow MAFS alum Amani Aliyya wrote, “You’re glowing even through the skin issues! 🥹.”

Someone else said, “Overall, you’re beautiful and killing it. ❤️🔥😍 keep shining mama ✨️ for those of us who can’t.”

“Man that second pregnancy tiredness is no joke! But you got this mama! And still beautiful as ever ❤️,” an Instagram user exclaimed.

“Yay!!! You look amazing!!! So happy for you! Thanks for keeping it real for the mamas that are also on the same journey. ❤️,” added someone else.

Briana and Vincent are expecting their bundle of joy in the fall of 2024.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.