MAFS Afterparty spoilers: Becca and Emily explain ‘calculated plot’ by their husbands

Married at First Sight Afterparty has been unhinged lately, and honestly, we’ve been loving it.

MAFS Season 17 hasn’t given us much to work with, as most of the action took place behind the scenes.

The real drama between the couples has been going on away from the prying eyes of the cameras.

However, now that the couples have called it quits on their marriage, all bets are off, and they’ve been spilling the tea on the Afterparty episodes.

Tonight, it is time for Emily Balch and Becca Haley to speak their truth, and we have a sneak peek before the episode airs.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The women are convinced that all the men on the show– minus Michael Shiakallis–had a “calculated plot,” and we’ll find out why the pair felt that way in just a minute.

Before the Afterparty airs tonight, there will also be Episode 23 of MAFS titled Second Time’s the Charm. The focus will be on the only couple still standing, Chloe Brown and Michael Shiakallis, as they decide whether to stay married or get divorced.

Becca Haley talks about a ‘calculated plot’ by the men on MAFS Afterparty

In a sneak peek of tonight’s Afterparty episode, Michael Shiakallis joins Emily and Becca as guests as they open up to host Keisha Knight Pulliam.

“One thing that you said was you felt that all the men aside from Michael seem to have some sort of calculated plot or narrative, so what is that and what were they trying to achieve? Keisha asks in the clip.

“I don’t know,” responds Becca. “All I know is that there was a pattern in how each of us experienced the effort that these men were putting in, and we tried to make sense of it.”

Becca shares more details about why the wives on the show felt the men were conspiring together, telling Keisha that off-camera, the husbands were telling their wives the same thing.

“The men were telling us that we weren’t allowed to talk about sex, and so it’s hard to not become a conspiracy theorist when there’s this pattern happening,” she added.

Emily Balch says the wives were in ‘survival mode’

Emily also had her turn explaining why she agreed that the men were up to no good.

“Everyone’s confused about this season because we had no off-camera conversations recorded,” reasoned Emily. “So it becomes a he-said, she-said, and we, again, had to fight that battle because we were fighting for our marriages.”

The 29-year-old said the wives are trying to do their best while in “survival mode, and that was taking our husbands’ lead.”

All that plus much more will air in its entirety tonight after MAFS.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.