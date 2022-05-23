Madison Prewett wows in thigh-skimming minidress in Versailles

Madison Prewett shared photos of her latest outfits during her recent trip to France. Pic credit: @madiprew/Instagram

Madison Prewett took the “Fashion Capital of the World” by storm on her most recent trip to France.

Prewett, a former Bachelor Season 24 contestant who notably left the show before the finale, shared that she was “feeling France-y” during her getaway to the place she claimed was a “dream come true” to visit.

While on the excursion, Prewett shared photos around the Palace of Versailles that showed off one of her most memorable looks.

Prewett stunned in a flowy white minidress in France

At the Palace of Versailles, the former contestant posted a series of photos from inside and on the grounds of the architecturally historic site.

In the glamour shots, Prewett rocked a short, mid-thigh length dress that was fitted on top and flowy on the bottom. The all-white dress featured long pieces of fabric that tied over both her shoulders – which Prewett turned into large bow-ties. She also paired the outfit with matching white heels, a headscarf, and round sunglasses.

“Brb changing my address hehe :)),” she wrote in her caption of the photos.

Friends and other former Bachelor contestants chimed in to let Prewett know “how good Paris looked on her.”

Jess Clarke, wife of former Bachelor Ben Higgins, commented her thoughts on Prewett’s outfit choices – “Ok all of your dresses are amazing,” she said.

Kiarra Norman, a contestant on Season 24 of The Bachelor, also shared her thoughts. “Madi in Paris…didn’t think you could be MORE BEAUTIFUL,” she wrote.

Prewett’s other looks from her trip to France

While on the streets of Paris, Madison Prewett also shared the other dresses she wore with her Instagram followers. One post showed Prewett in front of the Eiffel Tower, wearing a bright red strapless minidress and black lace-up heels.

“Feeling France-y😉❤️✨ ,” she wrote.

The 26-year-old shared photos from her time in France that showed her in multiple different outfits and locations – primarily wearing a bright green tight dress with a white button-up overtop.

The swipe-though also included shots of Prewett with multiple members of her family who accompanied her on the trip.

“Paris I miss u :(((,” she captioned the post.

Along with photos on her Instagram page, Prewett was active on TikTok during her getaway as well. The contestant uploaded multiple videos to her 2.2 million followers on the platform that showed her “living her dream” while walking the streets of Paris.

“Finally starting to see dreams that I had as a little girl come to life at 26,” she wrote in one of her videos.

With video captions such as “keep dreaming” and “in a dream,” it seems as if Prewett felt like her time in France was better than she could’ve ever imagined.

