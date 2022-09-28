Madison Prewett wows in navy wedding jumper and attends her first wedding shower with fiance Grant Troutt

Madison Prewett appeared on The Bachelor Season 24. Pic credit: @madiprew/Instagram

Madison Prewett is in wedding season as she prepares to walk down the aisle for her own wedding.

In July, Madison got engaged to her boyfriend, Grant Troutt.

The pair have been vocal about wanting a shorter engagement period, particularly because they’re waiting until marriage to consummate.

Recently, Madison and Grant celebrated their first wedding shower.

The couple was surrounded by balloons and loved ones for the event.

Madison and Grant also recently attended a wedding together, and for the wedding and their shower, Madison’s toned physique and sense of style were evident.

Madison Prewett rocks form-fitting bodysuit

Madison took to her Instagram Stories to share stunning photos in her navy bodysuit.

The Bachelor Nation star posed hand in hand with fiance Grant Troutt for an outdoor photo.

Madison’s bodysuit featured a thin and thick strap for a one-shoulder illusion. She paired the look with open-toed heels and a stylish purse as she smiled with her long brunette locks hanging down.

Grant matched Madison’s blue palette with a blue blazer, pants, and a light blue tie.

Madison wrote over the photo, “you make me happpyyyyy :))” while tagging Grant.

Madison and Grant also posed arm and arm for a photo as Madison wrote, “My wedding date.”

Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt celebrate at their wedding shower

Madison also shared photos from her own wedding shower event.

On her Instagram Stories, Madison shared a photo of her and Grant leaning their heads together as they smiled. Madison wrote over the image, “Our first wedding shower.”

Madison gave viewers even more insight into her wedding shower on her Instagram page.

In an opening photo, Grant embraced Madison as she smiled in a white mini dress with open-toed white heels.

The decor included a wall covered in peach and white balloons and a “G&M” banner.

Madison and Grant continued to show affection in the following photos, posing with loved ones in front of balloons and signs.

Grant and Madison appeared to play a wedding shower game as they lifted their shoes in the air.

At the event, Madison and Grant also posed with cardboard cutouts of their younger selves.

Madison captioned the post, “You and me forever,” and geo-tagged the post in Dallas, Texas.

