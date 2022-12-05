Madison Prewett shines in giant bow and minidress

Madison Prewett made it far on The Bachelor Season 24 with ex-Peter Weber. Pic credit: @madiprew/Instagram

Madison Prewett added some drama to the classic little black dress during a festive outing.

The Bachelor Nation beauty was glowing as she snapped photos in a dress to celebrate her mother, Tonya Prewett.

Madison knows how to turn heads in several stylish ensembles, and this year saw her rocking tons of stunning dresses, including gorgeous wedding gowns for her big day in October.

This year, Madison married her husband, Grant Troutt, in a lavish ceremony with several Bachelor Nation stars in attendance.

Grant was also by Madison’s side to celebrate her mother’s 50th birthday.

Madison posted photos from the birthday event and received over 121k likes and several comments from her friends within The Bachelor franchise.

Madison Prewett rocks giant bow for special party

Madison Prewett showered her social media with photos from her mother’s sparkling birthday party in Dallas, Texas.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Madison wowed and showed some skin in her black party dress with a large white bow over her chest and hanging down toward the ground. She wore her hair down with tendrils framing her face and accessorized with stacked pearl earrings and a shiny bracelet, ring, and manicure.

Madison smiled while posing in front of a shimmery backdrop as she raved about the party, writing, “last night was a dream celebrating @tonyaprew.”

Madison also snapped a selfie with the birthday girl and “the best mama,” her mother Tonya, as she showed off her makeup which included dark eyeliner and a pink lip.

Madison also shared photos on her Instagram as she and Grant posed with both her parents. Her dramatic bow and black heels were more visible in the pic.

Other photos in the post included Madison planting a kiss on her mom’s cheek and Madison and Grant looking lovingly into each other’s eyes. The Bachelor Nation brunette also shared a video of the DJ jamming to music.

She captioned the post, “Best 50th birthday party for THE Mama Prew!! You’re the most incredible mom and friend to everyone. I love you to the moon!”

Bachelor Nation stars react to Madison Prewett’s post

Madison’s post was met with lots of love, including from her mom and Bachelor Nation stars Victoria Fuller and Kiarra Norman.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 star and Madison’s The Bachelor Season 24 costar Victoria wrote, “love y’all so much. @tonyaprew is stunning !!!”

Madison replied to Victoria, writing, “we love YOU.”

The Bachelor Season 24 star Kiarra Norman expressed having “FOMO” and shared her heart was beaming over “mama Tonya’s” photos.

2022 has undoubtedly been an eventful year for Madison as she celebrated her mom’s milestone and married her husband during the wedding of her dreams.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23, at 8/7c on ABC.