Madison Prewett recalls the breakdown of her relationship with Peter Weber

Madison Prewett reads her new book which she discussed with Page Six in a recent interview. Pic credit: @madiprew/Instagram

Madison Prewett discussed her new book Made for This Moment: Standing Firm with Grace, Strength and Courage, with Page Six this week, and in it, recalled the breakdown of her relationship with Season 24 Bachelor Peter Weber.

Apparently, writing a memoir after appearing on The Bachelor franchise is the new pink, and Madison’s book is the newest addition to the Bachelor Nation bookshelf.

Many viewers of the show will remember the verbal assault Madison endured from Peter Weber’s mother Barb during the live taping of After the Final Rose.

Most fans would probably agree that Madison dodged a mother-in-law from hell bullet, and it appears she is feeling more confident than ever almost two years later.

Madison felt she was part of something bigger than herself

During the interview, Madison claimed that in “moments of pressure” it was realizing that she was part of something “so much bigger” than herself, meaning The Bachelor franchise (yes, really.)

She alluded to the drama with Barbara Weber, saying, “If that’s truly what I believe, then I have to live that out even in the hardest moments when tens of millions of people are watching and my character and my faith and my convictions and beliefs are being attacked.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Barbara Weber sitting in the audience during the live After the Final Rose special. Pic credit: ABC.

Madison was clear about her Christian beliefs during fantasy suite week

Throughout the season, Madison was clear about her Christian beliefs and morals, however, this wasn’t quite as clear to Peter (as in, Peter of the sex in a windmill fame.) In a nutshell, during fantasy suites week, Madison freaked out over Peter being intimate with the other two contestants and eventually eliminated herself.

Of the difficult last week filming, she said, “That was probably one of the hardest, lowest, darkest, loneliest moments of my life. That week was torturous, honestly. Without being able to go into full detail about everything that that week really entailed, it was just torment.”

She claimed it’s hard having these “very deep, loving feelings for someone” knowing they are being physically intimate with other people.

Madison was always very clear during the show that she was not willing to compromise on her beliefs, which obviously include no sex before marriage. She claimed it was a “difficult position” (no pun intended) for both of them to be in, but ultimately had to stay true to herself. Clearly, Madison believed herself to be changing the world on a reality show.

She believes things happened the way they were supposed to

Madison was presented with a tough question, asked if she thought things would have gone differently had she received the first of the fantasy suite dates (but of course she wouldn’t get the first date, producers are pulling the puppet strings at every angle.)

Madison Prewett breaks up with Peter Weber during season 24 of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC.

She reflected, “I do think there probably would have been a little bit of a difference had I had the first date. But at the same time, that’s a toss-up game. We don’t really know. At the end of the day, it is what it is and it all happened the way that it was supposed to.”

Clearly, Madison is feeling all zen about her past relationship with Peter, but she should probably stay clear of Barb if she wants to retain that peace.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.