Madison Myers prefers old MAFS format where couples did not interact 

Madison Myers found her match on Married at First Sight; the problem is, he was already matched with someone else.

In recent years, the franchise has allowed the couples on the show to reside in the same apartment complex, go on their honeymoons together, and have group events.

However, Madison thinks that is a bad idea.

During a recent interview, the 31-year-old reasoned that the show should return to its old format, in which the couples did not interact with each other.

The current format is what opened the door for the cheating scandal between her and David Trimble.

The duo, who were married to other people, bonded during their early morning gym sessions in their complex.

Eventually, they declared their feelings for each other, leading to the show’s first couple swap, which garnered outrage from MAFS viewers.

Madison Myers thinks MAFS should scrap couple interactions

Madison joined David for their first joint interview since the season wrapped.

During their chat with therapist Denise Brady, the Season 18 bride explained why the new format of having all the couples interact is a bad idea.

Madison noted that it can be overwhelming for the newlyweds to engage in group situations because it can cause them to compare their marriages.

“I wish they would go back to the format of not having the couples interact,” Madison exclaimed.

“I think, in terms of the experiment, it is a bad way to start off a relationship or a marriage.”

Madison and David gush about their relationship

Meanwhile, Madison and David are now in a full-fledged relationship due to their interactions in Season 18.

The couple shared an update at the reunion, revealing that they have moved in together.

They donned promise rings and revealed plans to make things more permanent when they officially divorce their spouses, Allen Slovick and Michelle Tomblin.

In the meantime, the duo is enjoying their life together, and they gushed about their romance during the interview.

“I know with the show, it was very chaotic and messy and murky, but I mean, this is truly the healthiest relationship I’ve ever had,” affirmed Madison.

“The way that we talk to each other and respect each other, it’s honestly unparalleled to what I’ve experienced.”

David also had nothing but glowing things to say about the blonde beauty.

“Just to have someone as amazing as her; it’s everything that I asked for, and I have it now,” he said.

Check out Madison Myers and David Trimble’s joint interview below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus on Lifetime.