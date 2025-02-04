Madison Myers excluded from girls’ night out amid MAFS cheating scandal?

The Married at First Sight Season 18 wives recently enjoyed a night on the town, but one cast member was noticeably absent.

The women, Karla Juarez, Emem Obot, and Michelle Tomblin, looked stunning in black as they hit the Chicago streets with the birthday girl Camille Parsons.

However, it seems Madison Myers wasn’t invited to the event.

That might have something to do with the cheating scandal set to rock the franchise in the coming weeks.

Reports indicate that Madison, married to Allen Slovick, is the bride involved in the couple swap alongside Michelle’s husband, David Trimble.

Some of the teasers we’ve seen so far show the cast responding to the shocking revelation, and it seems no one is Team Madison.

We’re still waiting with bated breath for this storyline to play out, but they’re taking their sweet time with this one.

Was Madison Myers excluded from the girls’ night out with her MAFS castmates?

If you need more clues that Madison is the bride who stepped out on her marriage with another cast member, then maybe this will seal the deal.

Michelle, Karla, Emem, and Camille shared snaps from a fun night out and it appears Madison was excluded from the shindig.

The photos posted on Instagram showed the foursome clad in black as they posed for snaps inside a Chicago nightclub.

Karla reshared the group photo on her Instagram story after it was posted on Michelle’s private account, writing, “Birthday girl @camille_rose” and tagging the other women.

The MAFS Season 18 wives minus Madison Myers. Pic credit: @hairbykarlaj_/Instagram

The MAFS stars were all smiling in the photos, with Camille holding a glass of wine in honor of her special day.

Madison was the only person absent from the birthday outing, who might be on bad terms with her castmates amid claims she cheated with Michelle’s husband.

Is Madison Myers on the outs with her castmates?

It wouldn’t be surprising if the other women had cut ties with Madison following the cheating scandal.

Emem, Camille, and Karla have remained close friends with David’s wife, Michelle, and Madison being in the mix would certainly make for an awkward gathering.

Meanwhile, images of Madison and David have been circulating, hinting they are still together despite the messy scandal.

MAFS fans saw the duo at a hockey game and even snapped photos with David–later spotting Madison in the background.

That’s not the first time they’ve been seen in public, although the duo is contractually obligated to keep their romance under wraps until after things play out on the show.

Do you think Madison is on the outs with her castmates?

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.