Madison LeCroy loves to get her fans all riled up.

The Southern Charm star shared a new photo from a photoshoot that sparked questions about whether she was pregnant.

She married her husband, Brett Randle, last November. They enjoyed a gorgeous wedding, complete with a tropical honeymoon.

Madison has done some modeling recently, including landing a cover for a magazine.

Her latest share, though, has followers wondering if she is expecting her first child with Brett.

Writing, “Drink up baby 🍼”

Madison tagged SKIMS in the photo, adding Got Milk and the photographer.

She looked stunning in the fitted long-sleeve top, highlighting her toned abs.

The reality TV beauty also wore matching white undies, which stood out against her tanned skin.

Did Madison LeCroy tease a baby announcement?

Madison LeCroy’s comment section lit up with followers wondering whether she was expecting.

One wrote, “Is this a pregnancy announcement?”

The Southern Charm star swooped in to say, “Wouldn’t that be somethin…”

Another pointed out that Madison didn’t answer the question, further setting up the hype.

Followers want to know if Madison is pregnant. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy amped up workouts ahead of her wedding

Madison LeCroy was serious about getting in the best shape of her life ahead of her wedding.

She shared plenty of videos of her intense training with her trainer and even shared when she was sweating for the wedding.

The Southern Charm star loves the sauna and spends time there even when she isn’t feeling well.

Aside from her gym workouts, Madison is a sporty girl. She enjoys hiking, playing golf, and even skiing with her son. There are several photos from various adventures she and Brett took Hudson on.

Madison LeCroy enjoys collabs

While Madison LeCroy debuted her love for SKIMS, they may be a good company for a partnership. Headed by reality TV maven Kim Kardashian, the Southern Charm star would fit right in with the other famous faces who rep the brand.

Madison also collabed with swim company BeachRiot, and her collection did really well. She modeled it when she went away for her bachelorette party. The collection launched ahead of her wedding and was inspired by her gorgeous dress.

There’s been speculation another launch is coming, but it’s unclear whether it will be a different collection or one that is still inspired by her wedding gown.

Madison is a busy lady, and she manages to look amazing no matter what she’s doing.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.