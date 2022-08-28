Madison LeCroy stuns in thigh-skimming pink shorts

Madison LeCroy showed off her stunning legs. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is good about promoting what she loves, especially when it is clothing.

The Southern Charm beauty has been gearing up for her wedding, which is due to take place in November.

From working out hard to get the body she wants, to launching a collection of bikinis with Beachriot, the beautiful blonde is busy.

She recently celebrated her bachelorette party in Turks and Caicos, and she will become Mrs. Brett Randle in just three months.

Promoting the things she loves happens on social media, and Madison is good about sharing links.

The Southern Belle recently showed off a pink short set, highlighting plenty of legs.

Madison LeCroy shows off legs in short pink shorts

Madison LeCroy showed off a cute pink short set on her Instagram story.

The top was a blouse-looking shirt with buttons down the front. The shorts matched the top, and the material appeared to be gauze-like.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She tagged the brand where she bought the set and included where she got her tan. Madison always looks bronzed and doesn’t get that way from lying out in the sun.

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

The pink shorts were thigh-skimming, which highlighted Madison’s killer legs. She has been working out to prepare to look her best for the wedding, and it shows well.

Madison LeCroy isn’t meshing well in Season 8 of Southern Charm

As Season 8 of Southern Charm plays out, Madison LeCroy doesn’t appear to fit in with either group. She didn’t participate in the recent group trip, and neither did Kathryn Dennis.

It’s been awkward, especially when Austen Kroll and Madison are filming in the same place. He appears to be more immature about the situation, but it’s noticeable to the others around them. Olivia Flowers was especially offended because Austen made it a huge deal.

She hasn’t filmed with her soon-to-be-husband, Brett Randle. He didn’t want to be a part of it, and after her relationship with Austen Kroll crumbled in a very public manner, she didn’t want to expose her new relationship to that.

Season 8 of Southern Charm will be coming to a close soon, which means a reunion is happening. Andy Cohen already put out the call for questions for the cast, and with the relationships among the crew being so all over the place, it will be interesting to see where everyone stands.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.