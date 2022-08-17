Madison LeCroy stuns in pink and orange strapless dress

Madison shows off her stunning orange and pink strapless dress. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is a fashionista in her own right.

She is one of the Bravolebrities that knows how to garner viewers’ attention because of what she is wearing.

Recently, the Southern Charm star did an Amazon Live, and her outfit was bright and fun.

It’s no secret Madison has shown off her gym gains. She’s been working hard to get in the best shape she’s been in as her wedding is coming up this fall.

Over the last several months, the blonde beauty has been living her best life traveling and working out to get the best revenge body.

She gets noticed for her outfits and often shares links with their info on her Instagram stories.

Madison LeCroy is bright and fun in orange and pink dress

On her Instagram Stories, Madison LeCroy showed off her look for one of her Amazon Live events.

Her partnership with the company is ongoing. It is also where she announced her engagement to Brett Randle last fall and how Austen Kroll found out about it.

The outfit she chose was a gorgeous, brightly colored dress. The top bandeau part was orange, and the bottom was pink. While she didn’t show a full frontal view of the outfit from head to toe, it was stunning.

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Season 8 Southern Charm reunion is coming

Season 8 of Southern Charm has brought about a new Madison LeCroy. She has been more level-headed and less snarky, which has been attributed to her romance with Brett Randle.

It’s been a messy season, though. Austen Kroll has acted weird since finding out she was engaged during an Amazon Live, leaving several group events uncomfortable. The two have thrown jabs at each other, with Madison most recently offering advice on dealing with a cheater, where she recommended getting a hotter body.

Despite looking friendly through the season, Madison and Kathryn Dennis are not friends. Kathryn made that clear during a Watch What Happens Live appearance with Olivia Flowers. Perhaps it’s because Olivia is dating Austen, but whatever the reason, the reunion should be a time for them to air their grievances.

Madison won’t have Brett Randle sitting in her corner during the reunion as he has not filmed. Should the show be picked up for another season, he may film with his wife, as Madison revealed he is more open to it now.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.