Madison LeCroy stuns in netted white bikini ahead of release

Madison LeCroy stuns in a netted white bikini. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy enjoys spending time in bikinis, so a collab with a swimsuit company makes sense.

The Southern Charm star has been spending her downtime traveling and preparing for her upcoming nuptials.

Her bachelorette party celebration was in Turks and Caicos, where the reality TV star donned a glittery gold bikini.

A lot is happening for Madison in the coming weeks, and the launch with BeachRiot is just one of them.

While in Turks and Caicos, she managed to get some shots to announce the upcoming launch.

What better way to promote a swimsuit than to wear it in a tropical location?

Madison LeCroy shares netted white bikini

On Instagram, Madison LeCroy showed off a gorgeous white bikini with a netted cover over the bikini top.

She could catch two good shots in the suit while in Turks and Caicos, which came with an announcement.

Madison wrote, “Who’s ready for my @beachriot launch!!?”

While details about what the collection entails weren’t revealed, it’s likely a representation of Madison’s style. She is one of the most fashionable Bravolebrities.

Madison LeCroy will have a hectic few months

Now that her bachelorette party is out of the way, Madison LeCroy can count down the weeks until she marries Brett Randle.

The two have chosen a fall wedding that will be intimate, with only family and friends invited to attend.

Bravo cameras were not invited to film, as Madison wants to keep her relationship separate from the show. Brett hasn’t appeared on Season 8 of Southern Charm, though he hasn’t ruled out appearing in the future.

Andy Cohen asked viewers to tweet comments and questions as they were gearing up for the reunion filming. There’s much to be discussed, including the situation between Madison and Austen Kroll.

The two have traded jabs on social media as Season 8 unfolds, including where Madison revealed Austen showed his “true colors.” They have both had awkward encounters, and she is on the opposite side of Kathryn Dennis and her “nice girl gang.”

Madison has clearly moved on and has a lot happening for her. She is happy with Brett, and Austen is just someone from her past now. She will be Mrs. Randle in a few weeks, and her fairytale wedding will have happened.

A wedding coupled with her upcoming BeachRiot release is a lot, and Madison LeCroy appears ready.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.