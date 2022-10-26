Madison LeCroy stunned in her new shades. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is serving looks.

The Southern Charm star is gearing up for her wedding in a few weeks, but she is continuing to hustle while she can.

Amazon and Madison have a partnership, and she often does live shows with the company. One of those was actually when she publicly announced her engagement last year.

With her beautiful blonde hair worn long and straight while promoting the new shades she was wearing.

This time, she wasn’t in a bikini, though.

Madison was dressed for fall, but the sunglasses showed it was still sunny, even if it was cooler.

Madison LeCroy looks stunning in new sunglasses

On her Instagram Story, Madison LeCroy showed off her new shades. Ever the businesswoman and hustler, she made sure to include the link for her followers should they desire to own a pair of the sunglasses. She also left a discount code for her followers.

The blonde beauty wore her hair long and straight and had the top of her shirt unbuttoned just a little bit. She was dressed up a bit more than she’s been in some of her summer shares.

Madison LeCroy stunned at BravoCon

It’s been nearly two weeks since BravoCon wrapped up, and Madison LeCroy slayed while she was there.

She attended a few panels and sat down with her Southern Charm castmates, including Olivia Flowers. Madison and Olivia weren’t on great terms following the reunion taping, and the latter even threw some shade ahead of the convention.

Madison held her own throughout this season, and while she didn’t film as much as she had in previous seasons when she was called out, she could go toe-to-toe with ease. Things between Madison and Austen Kroll were awkward, though.

However, when Madison attended BravoCon, everything seemed to go well. She was friendly with everyone, and her outfits were gorgeous. Several photos have been shared from the cast of Southern Charm, and it seems that things were way better than they left them at the reunion.

As Madison gears up to marry Brett Randle in a few weeks, she is likely tying up all loose ends. The wedding will be private and small, with no cameras allowed. She will probably share her dress and some photos with her followers, but in that moment, she won’t be worried about the show or social media. This is her fairytale.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.