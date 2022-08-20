Madison LeCroy shows off in gold glittery bikini during bachelorette trip

Madison LeCroy rocks a gold bikini while in Turks and Caicos. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is celebrating her bachelorette party trip in style.

The Southern Charm star will tie the knot with Brett Randle later this year, and the celebrations continue.

She is known for working hard in the gym as she prepares to walk down the aisle.

This year has been filled with vacations and bikinis for the blonde beauty, with a recent trip to Hawaii with her soon-to-be-husband and her son, Hudson.

Her bachelorette party is being held in Turks and Caicos, and it seems like the women are enjoying themselves.

It’s the perfect time for Madison to show off her beach body as she has worked hard to achieve it.

Madison LeCroy shows off gym gains in glitter bikini

On her Instagram page, Madison LeCroy shared photos of her bachelorette shenanigans with her followers.

The blonde reality TV star wore a gold glitter bikini as she was hanging on the beach while in Turks and Caicos.

Madison looked amazing in the bikini, which was different from her usual choice of a string bikini top. This one was more fitted and had a band under her bust. It had a halter top, which added to the look.

There wasn’t anyone from Southern Charm on the trip with her. Madison addressed that her wedding would be small, with only family and close friends attending the event. It makes sense that her girls would be chosen from that group.

Will Season 8 of Southern Charm be Madison LeCroy’s last?

Season 8 of Southern Charm is currently airing. The reunion filming is coming up, and after that, it will be determined whether the show will be renewed and which stars will be asked back.

Madison LeCroy has been a point of contention this season, though she isn’t the one who has the problem. Austen Kroll seems to be awkward around her, and it is causing issues with the relationship he’s trying to build with Olivia Flowers.

Both have traded jabs in the media, with Madison calling her ex out and revealing he showed his “true colors.” Their relationship was hot and cold the entire time they filmed, and things have taken a turn now that Madison has moved on and is engaged.

Whether Madison will return to Southern Charm is unclear. She appeared to hint at the possibility, but everything hinges on whether Bravo picks up the show for another season and if she will be asked back.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.