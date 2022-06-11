Madison LeCroy shows off her perfect abs ahead of wedding

Madison LeCroy showed off her killer abs ahead of her wedding. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy is on her way to being a married woman.

Madison got engaged to Brett Randle last fall, and the countdown to the wedding is on.

With all the hard work she’s put into getting herself in top shape to walk down the aisle, Madison is showing off her killer body.

Madison LeCroy shows off killer body with perfect abs

On Instagram, Madison LeCroy showed off her very defined abs as she pulled down her short black shorts. She was obviously in the gym as she was dressed in her tiny black shorts paired with a sports bra that showed off her body.

The Southern Charm star wrote, “Between hitting the gym hard and keeping up with my #emsculptneo sessions, I’m ab-solutely sure my wedding dress is going to fit just right! Count down is on & can’t wait to show you guys my dress! ❤️🥂👰🏼‍♀️”

Her hard work has paid off, as Madison looks healthier and happy than she has since joining Southern Charm. She is moving forward with her life — one that will offer new beginnings.

She recently shared her confessional for the upcoming eighth season of Southern Charm, and followers couldn’t get over how different she looks. Some dubbed her “unrecognizable” as she appeared not only to be working out, but she might also have had some major work done.

Season 8 of Southern Charm coming soon

Southern Charm is returning to Bravo in less than two weeks. It was filmed last year, with filming wrapping in December.

So much has happened since viewers last saw the Charmers, including Madison LeCroy’s engagement. It’s unclear whether that was filmed for the show, as it took place during the filming window. However, it doesn’t look like Brett Randle wants to be a part of the reality TV world.

Madison’s storyline is unclear now, though she will be filming plenty of group scenes with the cast. She allowed her relationship with Austen Kroll to play out on Southern Charm, including their split. It’s understandable why she would want to protect what she has with Brett, especially with viewers being so vocal about their opinions.

Everything is moving along nicely for Madison and Brett. Their wedding is on the way, and they have just moved into their new home. Brett gets along well with Madison’s son, and the three of them are on their way to being one happy family.

Southern Charm returns Thursday, June 23, on Bravo.