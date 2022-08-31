Madison LeCroy shows off her muscles in spandex

Madison LeCroy showed off her toned arms and abs in a post-workout shot. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is set to get married in November, and she is fit for the wedding.

The Southern Charm star reposted a shot from her trainer while at the gym, showing off her very defined and toned arms.

She has worked hard for the last several months, and it shows.

Recently, Madison showed off how strong she was by doing a headstand.

There’s been plenty of traveling ahead of the wedding for the reality TV star, and she’s shown off her bikini-worthy body.

Working out is a part of Madison’s everyday life now, and she looks better than ever.

Madison LeCroy shows off defined arms and toned abs

On her Instagram story, Madison LeCroy reposted a video from her trainer. She was proud of her body transformation and the time she’s spent in the gym.

In the photo, Madison shows off her arms, which look very defined and tight. The Southern Charm beauty wore black spandex for the workout, consisting of leggings and a sports bra that showed off her toned abs.

It’s a significant transformation from the Madison viewers first met when she was dating Austen Kroll. Perhaps this is her version of a “revenge body,” which she recently mentioned when she doled out some advice to a follower.

Madison LeCroy partners with Beachriot for swimsuit launch

It’s no secret that Madison LeCroy has a body fit for bikinis. She wears them on vacation and often shows them off to her followers.

She donned a white netted bikini to announce her partnership with Beachriot. Madison wore the piece while on vacation for her Bachelorette party in Turks and Caicos.

Social media has been a good tool for Madison LeCroy, and she is working it to her advantage. Being a reality TV star helps, but she also runs a successful hair-cutting business. She even does Patricia Altschul’s hair on the regular, which is partly why the women are so close.

Keeping up with the gym and ensuring her priorities are in order are important things to Madison. She is marrying the love of her life in just a few months, and the ceremony will be private, without any Bravo cameras. Viewers have yet to meet Brett Randle, but if the series is picked up for another season, there’s a chance he may make an appearance or two.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.