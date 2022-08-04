Madison LeCroy shows off gorgeous beach waves in blue bikini

Madison LeCroy is enjoying the beach life. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison Lecroy has no shame in her extension game.

The beautiful blonde talks about her hair extensions openly, and now she is revealing where her followers can get the same ones she uses.

Being that she is a cosmetologist, Madison’s opinions are pretty solid. She’s been cutting Patricia Altschul’s hair for years, and if Miss Patricia is happy, the service has to be top-notch.

While the Southern Charm star is enjoying her Hawaiian vacation, her hair looks just as good as it did before all the beach visits and time in the sun while golfing.

Not only is Madison showing off her almost-perfect beach waves, but she did it while in the ocean in a blue bikini.

Sharing her beauty secrets with her followers is something the reality TV star enjoys.

Madison LeCroy shows off her beachy waves

On Instagram, Madison LeCroy showed off her amazing beachy waves while on vacation in Hawaii.

She typically wears her hair straight, but this time, she had near-perfect beach waves in her hair that she swears happened because of the salt water and humidity.

In part, the Southern Charm star wrote, “As you see I’m in Hawaii right now and I couldn’t be happier with the ease of my hair and how amazing it looks! The salt water and humidity are giving me perfect beach hair! I love how the extension texture dries like my natural hair.”

She also tagged the company and put the link in her bio for followers who want to have hair like hers.

New season, new Madison

Season 8 of Southern Charm is underway, and Madison LeCroy is back.

She has been tied to Austen Kroll for most of her time on the show, but they are over this season. Things ended with them, and when Madison met Brett Randle, she knew he was the one for her.

Madison will marry Brett in a private and intimate ceremony in a few short months. There won’t be Bravo cameras there, and so far, Brett has yet to make an appearance on Southern Charm. Viewers won’t meet him during Season 8, but there is hope he will show up when the reunion is taped.

Things appear to be going well for Madison LeCroy, and with her happiness, it’s been clear her personality is more free and open. She isn’t as harsh this season, which is a refreshing change.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.