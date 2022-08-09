Madison LeCroy shows off fit physique and gym gains in workout attire

Madison LeCroy has huge gym gains. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy has been in the gym working hard to be in the best shape for her upcoming wedding.

The Southern Charm star has shared some of her workouts with follows, and it’s clear from photos that she has changed her physique by going hard at the gym.

From lifting weights to pushing the limits, there’s nothing the blonde beauty can’t do.

Recently, Madison and her soon-to-be-husband, Brett Randle, spent some time in Hawaii with her son, Hudson.

They did a lot of golfing and spending time on the water, both of which helped to burn calories.

Madison made sure her gym gains were noticed on her latest Instagram Story as she talked to followers in her revealing workout attire.

Madison LeCroy shows off gym gains in workout attire

While she was all sweaty, Madison LeCroy was able to put her toned physique out there for the world to see.

She wore a buttercream-colored sports bra and black spandex workout leggings or shorts. The video made it hard to tell as Madison focused on the waist up. She did manage to get her fabulous abs in there too.

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

With her wedding in just a few months, Madison is putting in the work to ensure her special day is everything she wants it to be.

Madison LeCroy on Season 8 of Southern Charm

As Season 8 of Southern Charm airs, Madison LeCroy shows viewers a different side of her.

There’s been a lot of growth since she and Austen Kroll split, and with Brett Randle in her life, she is almost a completely different person.

She and Kathryn Dennis made nice as they filmed in a bar/club together, but now that the season is over, it doesn’t appear they remained friends.

Despite being cordial to Olivia Flowers on the show, it seems they aren’t friendly anymore either. Kathryn and Olivia recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live and made it known they weren’t Madison fans. What went down wasn’t discussed, but Austen Kroll is likely why the girls aren’t Madison’s biggest fans. Olivia and Kathryn are close, though.

Brett didn’t film any of Season 8 with Madison, and their wedding will not be public or filmed for any part of the show. Madison made that clear, but she didn’t say he wouldn’t film with her next season if Bravo renews Southern Charm for a ninth season.

There’s hope Brett will pop up when the reunion is taped, which should be coming up quickly. It’s always a good time and filled with drama.

For now, Madison LeCroy is spending time in the gym and showing off her gains whenever she has a chance.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.