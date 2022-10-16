Madison LeCroy ‘s swim collection debuts this week. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy teamed up with BeachRiot to launch a swimwear collection, and the campaign look is a hit.

The Southern Charm beauty has dropped hints about her collection for several weeks. She debuted a white netted bikini at her Bachelorette celebration in Turks & Caicos, but that was just the beginning.

Another look was revealed recently during Madison’s AMA that she hosted for her followers. She shared a white swimsuit look that was form-fitting and perfect vacation wear.

With the gorgeous blonde’s collection launching in just a few days, BeachRiot showed off a full-length photo of the white plunging suit, and Madison offered followers a rear view with a gorgeous background.

She was the perfect model for the collection as Madison has been actively working out and keeping a healthy lifestyle in the days leading up to her November wedding.

This is only one suit that is included in the collection, and the white netted one is also a part of the BeachRiot collaboration.

The collection officially launches on October 19.

Madison LeCroy at BravoCon

Madison LeCroy headed to New York City this weekend to join her Southern Charm costars.

She has been sharing photos as she meets and mingles with other Bravolebrities throughout the weekend event.

Her fashion sense has been top-notch throughout the various events and panels she has attended, including the mustard yellow dress she shared while standing with mega Bravo fan Jerry O’Connell.

Will Madison LeCroy return to Southern Charm for Season 9?

After a tense season of Southern Charm, it’s unclear whether Madison LeCroy would want to return for another round. She will marry her fiance in November, and from there, she will have to decide if the return is worth it.

Madison doesn’t have many allies on the cast, and her beef with Olivia Flowers was still strong after being shaded on social media by the newest blonde addition to the Southern Charm cast.

Although word on the BravoCon streets is that the feud may have ended as all of the cast members appeared to get along while doing their panel. Even Madison and Austen Kroll were cordial, which is saying a lot based on how Season 8 went when the two interacted.

There has been no official announcement about whether Southern Charm will return, but that’s not uncommon, as the reunion just aired days ago.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.