Madison LeCroy shares post-workout selfie ahead of ‘bottomless French toast’

Madison LeCroy isn’t taking a break from working out despite being on her honeymoon.

The Southern Charm star married Brett Randle in Mexico and then jetted off to Singapore for some couple time.

She showed off her bikini body, which she’s worked hard to get over the last several months.

Madison took a shot of herself in a mirror for a sweaty post-workout selfie, revealing she was then headed to enjoy some “bottomless French toast.”

It’s been months of intense workouts for the blonde ahead of her big day.

Her nuptials were perfect; now, Madison can let loose and enjoy French toast.

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy still stuns in sweaty selfie

In the post-workout selfie shared by Madison LeCroy, she still looked glamorous.

The Southern Charm star wore a super short thigh-skimming skirt and a sleeveless top to work out in the gym. Her hair was braided, but with the sweaty workout she got, it was full of flyaway baby hairs.

She had a bare face and a look that screamed she was ready to enjoy some delicious food as a reward.

Madison still looked amazing, even with messy hair and a sweaty overtone. Her drive is clear, and when she dedicates herself to something, she continues to thrive in that area.

Madison LeCroy collabs with BeachRiot

Earlier this year, Madison LeCroy debuted her white netted bikini while away celebrating her Bachelorette party. It looked amazing on her, and she teased something was coming.

That turned out to be a collaboration with BeachRiot. Madison and the company put together a collection that launched a few weeks ago and did amazing.

There were several pieces in the collection, and Madison did a great job modeling them all. When the sneak peek was revealed, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

The collection was inspired by her wedding, with the pieces in white and silver and some intricate designs. The launch was a huge success, and it looks like another collaboration could be in the works.

Madison is an entrepreneur, and she is working to build her brand and business. She still remains a hair stylist, and aside from the collab with BeachRiot, she also partners with Amazon quite a lot.

With her hand in many jars, Madison LeCroy is just starting to build an empire for herself and her little family.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.