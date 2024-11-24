Madison LeCroy says Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas ‘couldn’t take the heat’ amid Southern Charm exit

Madison LeCroy is spilling the Southern Charm tea.

We are less than two weeks from the Season 10 premiere, and the season has been teased as “dramatic and messy.”

A few weeks ago, Jarrett “JT” Thomas revealed he quit the hit Bravo show and would not fulfill his confessional requirements. He was done then and there, so an appearance at the reunion is unlikely.

And after the Season 10 sneak peek that dropped at Bravo Fan Fest, we have an idea of what sent him over the edge.

Madison hinted that may be the case when she spilled some tea at the Bravo fan event over the weekend.

She didn’t hold back, and stirring the pot among cast members is something she seemingly enjoys.

Madison LeCroy spills the tea on Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas quitting Southern Charm

While speaking to US Weekly about being in her “Housewife era,” Madison LeCroy also addressed the elephant in the room.

Jarrett “JT” Thomas quit Southern Charm before completing his contractual obligations, leading many to question what went on while filming.

Madison said, “I think he quit about five times during our season, so I was not surprised. We’ll see if he actually means it. I have no desire to get him back. … I think he definitely pissed off the wrong people, and he couldn’t take the heat.”

She is likely referring to how things went down between him and Miss Patricia Altschul in the Season 10 sneak peek. JT offended her by presenting her with a cane, and everyone at the event was baffled by the faux pas made.

The trailer also included a part that showed Craig Conover sharing that JT had called Miss Patricia a “b***h,” which certainly didn’t go over well.

Madison LeCroy is ready to have a baby

Aside from the drama with Jarrett “JT” Thomas, Madison LeCroy revealed that she and her husband, Brett Randle, are working to expand their family.

She said her fingers were crossed and hinted that she experienced some tough times while filming Southern Charm Season 10.

Madison didn’t elaborate on whether that was due to trying to expand their family or something else.

The Southern Charm star lost her father at the beginning of the year, which could have affected her feelings while filming the season. A loss like that is challenging, especially when building a new life.

Be sure to tune in to Southern Charm Season 10 to catch all the drama and mess.

Season 10 of Southern Charm begins Thursday, December 5, at 8/7c on Bravo.