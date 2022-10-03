Madison LeCroy is braless for casual halter and baseball cap look

Madison LeCroy went for a casual look. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy rocks casual looks too.

The Southern Charm star is typically full of glam and upscale attire. Sometimes she shows off in gym attire, but casual isn’t her go-to look.

Over the weekend, the beautiful blonde shared a mirror selfie. She donned a white halter top, which showed a glimpse of her toned abs.

Her blonde locks were pulled into a ponytail, and a navy baseball cap completed the look.

She shared the photo on her Instagram Stories.

Madison wrote in the bottom right corner, “Ready for a country club pour [red wine glass emoji] and a bubble bath [bathtub emoji].”

If nothing else, the reality TV star has earned herself some rest and relaxation following the reunion raping a few weeks ago.

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy’s summer of bikinis

As fall roars in, Madison LeCroy will channel some more fall looks. However, that doesn’t mean that bikinis for the beautiful reality star are gone forever.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She celebrated her bachelorette party in style while visiting Turks & Caicos. Her swimwear choices were to-notch, and she announced she collaborated with a swim brand. One of her picks was a netted white bikini, which was used to promote the collaboration.

Throughout the year, Madison and Brett Randle traveled, and she shared some of her best looks with her Instagram followers. From a shimmery swimsuit to a teeny bikini, she is all in when it comes to enjoying the warm weather.

Madison LeCroy Southern Charm reunion

Season 8 of Southern Charm wrapped last winter, but the reunion filming was a few weeks ago.

Madison LeCroy showed off her reunion look as she posed with former frenemy Craig Conover.

From the sneak peek of what’s to come during the two-part reunion, it looks like a lot of confrontation is about to happen. Madison and Olivia Flowers didn’t get off on the right foot, and with Olivia dating Austen Kroll, things aren’t great between the women.

Madison brings up that she heard that Olivia had been involved with Thomas Ravenel. That set off the new cast member, who had choice words for Madison.

Following the reunion taping, Madison made it very clear that she felt good about what happened at the Southern Charm reunion. Things will change once everyone says how they feel, and friendships will be altered.

Whether Bravo will order another season remains unclear, but another go-round with the gang would be worth it.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.