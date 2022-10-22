Madison LeCroy was cheeky in her bikini from BeachRiot. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is serving up some major beach vibes.

It may be fall, but the Southern Charm star is still rocking bikinis.

Her collaboration with BeachRiot has finally dropped, and Madison looked great in the netted white bikini.

She initially debuted the swimsuit while on her Bachelorette trip to Turks & Caicos.

As the collection launched this week, Madison showed off some of the looks, including getting a little cheeky in the white netted bikini.

The Southern Charm beauty shared a repost to her Instagram Stories, featuring her wearing the swimsuit on a beach.

There was even a shoutout for Madison about her “unique designs.”

Madison LeCroy shares successful launch

Over on Madison LeCroy’s Instagram, she shared that the launch of her collection with BeachRiot was a success.

She also shared a few other looks, including a very sexy black one-piece. The one-piece featured a keyhole cutout, making the look very busty, and included a tied bow in the middle of the plunging piece.

Madison LeCroy is getting married

The Southern Charm star has a lot on her plate, and there’s more coming.

Madison LeCroy will marry her fiance, Brett Randle, in November. The couple has chosen to keep details under wraps as it will be a small event, and no camera will be filming for the show.

She has been waiting for quite some time for her big day, preparing by working out hard in the gym. Madison has shown off her flexibility, her rock-hard abs, and her toned bikini body. The dress she chose will likely showcase her hard work as she walks down the aisle to the man of her dreams.

As of now, there’s no word about whether Southern Charm will be renewed for another season, especially with Leva Bonaparte getting a spinoff series, Southern Hospitality. However, it is possible the network could pick up the show, but as of now, no official filming is happening.

Madison just finished spending last weekend at BravoCon. Now that her work with Bravo is complete for now, she can move on to thinking about her wedding and getting all of the last-minute details together.

There’s been a lot on her plate over the last several weeks leading up to the BeachRiot collection release, and now, it’s all over. Madison LeCroy slayed her collection and looks.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.