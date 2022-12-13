Madison LeCroy showed off some of her new pieces in her collaboration with Beach Riot. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is living her best bikini life.

The Southern Charm star married Brett Randle last month and spent most of her honeymoon in a bikini.

She worked hard to attain her body, often sharing her workouts and fitness routines with followers as she geared up for her wedding.

Now, it’s back to reality for the beautiful blonde, including sporting her bikinis in a collab with Beach Riot.

Interestingly enough, her wedding and bikini collection coincide.

Madison designed the bikinis with her wedding dress in mind, and some of the pieces are stunning.

Madison LeCroy and Beach Riot

A few months ago, Madison LeCroy debuted a netted white bikini while she was away at her bachelorette getaway.

She teased a project was in the works, and it happened to be with the swimwear company Beach Riot.

New pieces were added after the initial release, including the set shared on her Instagram Story.

Madison spoke with Good Morning America earlier this month about her collab with the swimwear company, saying, “We had so much fun creating this collection. They really got my vision for everything and made this process so exciting.”

She said the pieces are very versatile, and some could be worn without heading to the beach for the day. However, this collection is more on the sultry side, making it perfect for newlyweds or bachelorette parties.

Will Madison LeCroy return to Southern Charm?

As of now, details about another season of Southern Charm have yet to be announced. It’s assumed Bravo will renew it for another season, especially with all the splits and would-be romances that happened last season.

Madison LeCroy didn’t film much last season as she was busy with her family life, and Brett Randle did not want to be a part of the reality television world. She’s since revealed he might have come around, but he was adamant about staying out of the spotlight and living his normal life.

The wedding was not filmed for Bravo, and her Southern Charm costars did not attend. However, before her wedding, Madison did hang out with Kathryn Dennis, and it seems the two have forged a connection, despite not getting along well while filming previous seasons.

There’s hope Madison will return to film another season if the show is picked up. Right now, she is focusing on her collaborations and the Amazon Live videos she hosts.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.