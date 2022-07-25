Madison LeCroy in tight bra shows off her touch-up

Madison LeCroy showed off her assets while doing a touch-up. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is gearing up for a trip to Hawaii.

She showed off a tiny teal bikini she planned to take with her.

The Southern Charm star has been taking her health seriously and getting in some intense workouts.

Madison gave her hair a little touch-up in preparation for her upcoming vacation, which will likely include plenty of beach time.

While showing off what she was doing, Madison managed to show off her assets in what appeared to be a sports bra and matching workout pants.

The reality TV star often shows off her body, and Madison racks up the views when she includes her range of flexibility.

Madison LeCroy touches up her hair while in a bra

As her Hawaiian vacation approaches, Madison LeCroy is getting ready and taking fans along with her.

First, it was the teeny teal bikini. This time, it was her hair touch-up.

On her Instagram Story, Madison showed off the touch-up job she was doing on her roots with what appeared to be bleach.

She posed in a tight bra and workout pants ensemble while she shared the photo with followers.

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy on Season 8 of Southern Charm

It’s been a good season for Madison LeCroy. Season 8 of Southern Charm has shown a different side of the sweet Southern blonde, including a more endearing demeanor.

She got engaged last fall, and that recently aired on the show. Her ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll, said unkind things as he watched the announcement.

The two have traded jabs in interviews and on social media, which isn’t too shocking. However, Southern Charm viewers are excited to see the two face-to-face at the reunion.

Madison and Kathryn Dennis appear friendlier this season than in previous seasons. Following the redhead’s breakup from Chleb Ravenell, Madson and some other friends hung out and had drinks at a club.

Madison’s soon-to-be-husband, Brett, did not film alongside her during Season 8. She filmed with her friends and at the parties. However, viewers may see him next season should the show be renewed for Season 9.

The upcoming months are filled with exciting endeavors for Madison LeCroy. She will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony, and there won’t be cameras present. It’s been a long time coming for the single mom, and Austen Kroll just wasn’t the one who was going to give her what she needed.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.