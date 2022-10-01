Madison LeCroy in strapless dress is ready to ’cause a stir’

Madison LeCroy was ready to stir up some trouble. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy was ready to cause a stir during the season finale of Southern Charm.

The reality TV star attended the Winter Wonderland gala that Craig Conover threw as his company’s Christmas party.

Everyone from Southern Charm was invited, including Naomie Olindo.

The blonde beauty chose a frozen-looking strapless gown with a design on the front. It highlighted Madison’s slender figure and showed off her toned arms.

With Madison’s time at the gym, her progress is noteworthy. She’s had a glow-up since joining the show as Austen Kroll’s girlfriend, and she appears to enjoy showing it off.

Although Madison was ready to “cause a stir,” she was mostly stirring her martini.

Madison LeCroy stuns in frozen-esque dress

On Instagram, Madison LeCroy showed off her look for the Winter Wonderland gala.

She captioned her post, “Cause a stir with me tonight at 9pm 🍸 😉@bravotv”

There wasn’t much stirring coming from Madison during the event. It was primarily focused on Namoie and Leva Bonaparte sitting at a separate time away from the main crew and a blowup fight between Leva and Craig.

Madison LeCroy teases reunion drama

The Southern Charm reunion was filmed weeks ago, and Madison LeCroy said she was content following the taping.

It looks like there will be plenty of drama, but less of it for Madison than in years prior. In fact, she and Olivia Flowers have an exchange where the blonde beauty confirmed her butt is real after Olivia slung insults her way.

However, that isn’t to say Madison didn’t deserve it. She insinuated that Olivia may have had a fling with Thomas Ravenel, which immediately made the new cast member lose her temper.

Now that the season is over, it’s time to focus on the wedding for Madison. She will tie the knot in November in a private ceremony. No Bravo cameras will be there, and only close family and friends were invited as the couple wanted it small.

Viewers weren’t introduced to Brett Randle. He chose not to film alongside his soon-to-be-bride, but Madison has teased that he has considered filming after seeing how she does with it.

As of now, it’s unclear whether Bravo will choose to renew Southern Charm for another season, but based on the drama that went down at the reunion, there’s a good shot viewers could see more of the Charleston cast members.

The two-part Southern Charm reunion begins airing on October 6 at 9/8c on Bravo.