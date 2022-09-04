Madison LeCroy in skimpy white bikini is ‘straight from the sauna’

Madison LeCroy stunned in a white bikini. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

As Labor Day approaches, Madison LeCroy showed off her fit body in a white bikini.

The Southern Charm star has been busy keeping up with her fitness routine, which includes spending time in the sauna.

Madison has shared some fitness attire and workouts with her 587k Instagram followers.

Fitness became important to the beautiful blonde when she split from Austen Kroll. She was always conscious about how she looked, but it was kicked into high gear as her wedding to Brett Randle nears.

It seems Madison and Brett are getting their workouts in during the long weekend. The reality TV star showed off their activities, which included going from the sauna straight to working out.

With November nearing, Madison is fully committed to making her body look and feel the best.

Madison LeCroy shows off her toned body in skimpy white bikini

On her Instagram Stories, Madison LeCroy showed off her toned and taut body. She was wearing a tiny white bikini that showed off her defined arms.

White was an appropriate choice as, in the fashion world, wearing white after Labor Day can be seen as a faux pas.

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

She wrote on the photo that she was “straight from the sauna.”

Madison LeCroy Southern Charm Season 8

As Season 8 of Southern Charm continues to inch closer to the reunion, Madison LeCroy is one of the only women not fully involved in the drama.

She opted out of the cast trip, which alleviated her being a part of what happened between Shep Rose and Taylor Green. Madison didn’t get the invite to Friendsgiving either because Austen was the host. There is still a lot of tension between the two, making things awkward for the entire group.

Madison moved on with Brett, and Austen is currently heating things up with Olivia Flowers. Both appear happy, but when they appear at the reunion, it will be interesting to see how they interpreted how the season played out.

It’s unclear whether Madison will continue to film the show following her November wedding. She is focused on building a life with Brett Randle and her son, Hudson. The couple chose to have a quiet, intimate wedding without Bravo cameras or outside focus.

The Southern Charm beauty keeps herself in shape while showing her followers her bikini-ready body.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.