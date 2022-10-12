Madison LeCroy in busty ‘Beetle Juice’ dress reveals regret

Madison LeCroy regrets one reunion dress. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy revealed one of her fashion faux pas during an AMA with followers.

The Southern Charm star has always been big on fashion, but her wardrobe choices for the show and reunions haven’t always been the best.

When asked about her biggest fashion regret from the hit Bravo show, Madison quickly chose “Beetle Juice” as the outfit.

It was a reunion outfit, and while it accentuated Madison’s curves perfectly, she didn’t love that she wore it.

Reminiscent of Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice jumpsuit, it was white with black stripes. It was cut for a busty look and was on the longer side. There was also some shimmer visible in the photo the reality TV star shared.

There was no elaboration on why she chose that outfit. However, it could be because Madison was teased about looking like Beetlejuice.

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy did AMA with followers

On Instagram, Madison LeCroy did an “ask me anything,” and answered several questions she received.

Ironically, she took a selfie while wearing the “Beetle Juice” dress. It went along with the question about her biggest fashion regret.

Despite Madison not loving the dress, it fit her perfectly. She could show off her amazing figure and highlight her time in the gym.

Madison LeCroy knows fashion

Fashion is the name of the game when it comes to Madison LeCroy.

She often highlights her wardrobe finds, including links for followers interested in twinning with the beautiful blonde.

Amazon Live also partners with Madison, and she shares several things she likes.

Most recently, Madison worked on a collaboration with BeachRiot, and the swimwear she is launching is everything you would expect from her.

She debuted a netted white bikini while celebrating her Bachelorette party in Turks & Caicos. There was also a video of some of the looks Madison modeled for the campaign that the company put out.

Each style was fun and something Madison herself would wear during a trip to the beach. And while summer is gone and fall is here, it won’t stop people from buying the pieces for the vacations they take all year long.

Aside from that, Madison LeCroy is due to walk down the aisle next month. The ceremony will be private, but she will likely share photos of the event and some of the preparations she is putting into her big day, including doing her own makeup.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.