Madison LeCroy in bikini shows off body ahead of vacation

Madison LeCroy shows off in a teal bikini. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy loves to show off her body in a bikini.

The Southern Charm star often shares her bikini looks with followers, and as she gears up for an upcoming trip, another bikini look took her to another level.

She is just a few months away from marrying her fiance, Brett Randle, and a trip to Hawaii is in the books. Filming wrapped on Southern Charm in December 2021, so the only thing left for Madison is to film the reunion.

Showing off her flexibility and strength is also a top priority for the reality TV star. Madison is on top of her healthy lifestyle, from workout videos to showing off some of the food she eats.

Despite the chaos around her on Season 8 of Southern Charm, Madison has managed to keep it together. However, the behind-the-scenes drama is picking up because of the episodes airing.

Her breakup with Austen Kroll fueled something in her, and Madison LeCroy’s revenge body is something she enjoys showing off.

Madison LeCroy stuns in teeny teal bikini

Over on her Instagram stories, Madison LeCroy showed off her fit body in a teeny teal bikini.

The top appeared to be a little small, with plenty of cleavage in clear view. Her bottoms were snug-fitting, showing off her abs and her long legs.

She wrote on the photo that she was showing off what she was planning to pack for Hawaii and gave a link for followers to click for the bikini.

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy on Season 8 of Southern Charm

After a few seasons of Madison LeCroy being harsh and cruel, Season 8 of Southern Charm seems to give viewers a look at a more caring and fun side of the gorgeous blonde.

She has shown a softer side of herself, which may have something to do with not showcasing her relationship with Brett Randle for all to see. Madison dated Austen Kroll in the public eye, and their relationship blew up in front of everyone.

The two aren’t on amicable terms, which includes her bashing him as “not husband material” and him calling her “f*****g Medusa.”

Madison has been taking jabs at him while making her promotion rounds for Southern Charm. Austen hasn’t said much outside of the show, except for his recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, and even then, it wasn’t nearly as harsh as some things Madison said.

These two may never be friends, but if they continue to film, they will have to figure out something to get along.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.