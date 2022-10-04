Madison LeCroy gives off mermaid vibes while on the beach

Madison LeCroy gave off mermaid vibes while hanging out on the beach. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is making big moves and branching out of her comfort zone.

The Southern Charm star has been busy gearing up for her wedding but had enough time to enjoy sitting in the sand.

She was giving off mermaid vibes as she sat on the beach while the water washed up around her.

Wearing what looked to be mermaid-like attire, Madison arched her back as she soaked up her surroundings.

Madison added Madison LeCroy x BeachRiot on her Instagram stories’ photo, which was a beautiful shot.

The ocean appears to be one of the reality star’s happy places.

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy teams up with BeachRiot

A few weeks ago, Madison LeCroy revealed she was collaborating with BeachRiot.

The blonde stunner showed off a white netted bikini to announce the collab, and now, there are more photos of the pieces she worked on.

Sign up for our newsletter!

BeachRiot released a sneak peek of some of the suits that are a part of Madison’s collection, which are form-fitting and flattering.

Madison is busty in several one-piece suits and a few bikinis too.

Madison is likely wearing a piece from her collaboration in the photo on her Instagram Stories. The piece appeared shimmery, giving off major mermaid vibes.

Madison LeCroy at Season 8 Sothern Charm reunion

The first part of the Southern Charm reunion airs later this week, and Madison LeCroy stirs the pot a little bit.

Things have been awkward between Madison and Olivia Flowers, mainly because of how Austen Kroll acted around his ex. There was hope the two women could get past it and move along, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

In the Southern Charm reunion preview, Madison accuses Olivia of having been involved with Thomas Ravenel, which made things way worse.

However, following the reunion taping, Madison spoke out about how she felt “great” after the taping. Even though viewers have yet to see how everything plays out, the blonde reality TV star did look great when she shared her look when posing with costar Craig Conover.

Next month, Madison will walk down the aisle and marry Brett Randle. Southern Charm viewers watched as she celebrated her engagement this season. However, he never appeared alongside his bride-to-be. It’s unclear whether he will appear alongside his wife if another round of Southern Charm is ordered.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.