Madison and David blasted over ‘disgusting’ NSFW chat in MAFS teaser

Married at First Sight cheaters Madison Myers and David Trimble are now in a full-blown relationship after leaving their spouses for each other.

In a teaser for what’s to come, the couple hints that they’ve taken a big step in their relationship when a chat about dessert turns into something more.

The cheeky conversation between the duo is not sitting well with viewers, who instantly took to the comments with plenty to say about it.

People are already upset that cameras are still following the cheating twosome.

However, the scene of them talking about dessert while hinting at sex was a little too much information for some people.

They took to the comments to drag the duo, calling the scene “disgusting” and cringe.

Madison and David enjoy more than dessert in the MAFS teaser

Madison and David are now an official couple, and the bold-faced duo is done hiding their romance.

Kinetic Content posted the Episode 18 teaser, Love is in the Air, on Instagram with the caption, “Getting the feeling that they’re not talking about actual dessert #marriedatfirstsight.”

The clip shows the duo on an ice cream date after seemingly spending the night together.

However, thanks to David, the conversation quickly moves from dessert to something more.

“I’m just in my head, thinking about dessert and the dessert I had this morning,” says David with a smile.

Madison laughingly responds, “What did you have this morning for dessert?”

“I don’t know; you tell me,” says David. “It was really, really good.”

Madison and David burst into giggles as she tells him her dessert was also “pretty good.”

“I like dessert for breakfast,” continues the 29-year-old, adding, I wouldn’t say anything needs to change. I’d say it was pretty in sync.”

Viewers are grossed out by Madison and David’s NSFW conversation

The clip has already racked up a slew of comments from MAFS viewers who claim they plan to skip the TMI scene when it plays out in Episode 18.

“Raise your hand if you vomited and plan on fast forwarding through this! 🤮😫,” wrote a MAFS viewer.

“Why do we have to keep seeing footage of them?? It’s nasty and we don’t need to see it,” said someone else.

One commenter wrote, “🙄🥴🤢Ewww…I don’t understand why they are still filming?!?! They cheated on their spouses!!! @mafslifetime #mafs.”

Another added, “This is literally disgusting.”

Someone else exclaimed, “My jaw just DROPPED. CRINGEFEST 🤢.”

Pic credit: @kineticcontent/Instagram

What did you think of Madison and David’s dessert conversation? Are MAFS viewers making a big deal out of nothing?

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.