Madina Alam explains why she was silent while Sydney battled Maria on The Bachelor

Madina was the center of the drama between Maria and Sydney on Season 28 of The Bachelor.

It all started when Sydney started talking to the other women about something Maria said regarding age or being old in The Bachelor mansion.

It was sort of in response to Madina talking about being the oldest woman in the mansion during Joey’s season.

But Madina didn’t press the issue, and Sydney ran with it, refusing to let it go and accusing Maria of bullying and verbal assault.

Things got so bad that Joey ended up taking Maria and Sydney on a two-on-one date in Malta and then sent Sydney home after admitting that he still didn’t know what was going on.

After Sydney left, Lea took aim at Madina for being nice to Maria and took over the villain role, hating on Maria every chance she got.

Madina Alam opens up about her silence and The Bachelor drama

Now, Madina is talking about why she didn’t speak out or really do anything at all when it came to the drama between Sydney and Maria.

While getting ready for the day on TikTok and talking to her fans, Madina opened up about why she decided not to say much on the show.

“I know there were a lot of funny memes talking about how all the drama is about Madina, but there’s not a ton of Madina actually talking,” Madina said.

She continued, “I’ll tell you one thing that I love to abide by, and that is sometimes the best response is no response.”

She went on to say how “sucky” it was that she didn’t get to share her story and didn’t have an opportunity to get to know Joey better.

After all, Madina went home right after Sydney in a move that should have stopped the drama but unfortunately didn’t.

Sydney, Lea, and Jess called ‘mean girls’ by The Bachelor viewers

Madina’s silence did save her from the ire of some of The Bachelor viewers though. While she did get some pushback over the claims that she was bullied back when she refused to point fingers, she did manage to come out mostly unscathed.

The same can’t be said for Sydney, Lea, and Jess. The Bachelor viewers have been sending all of them tons of hate, with Sydney receiving thousands of alarming messages during her stint on the show.

Others have taken to social media to blast the three women, comparing them to the Mean Girls cast and blasting them for the way they have treated Maria.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.