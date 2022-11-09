Made in Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolow wows in sheer figure-hugging gown. Pic credit: @georgiatoffolo/Instagram

Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolow simply dazzled in an elegant, show-stopping sheer gown that did wonders for her fabulous figure.

The reality star was snapped leaving the prestigious Glamour Women of the Year Awards last night and her ensemble did not disappoint.

Georgia, known as Toff, first shot to fame back in 2014 from her role on the British reality show Made In Chelsea.

Since then, the blonde beauty has become a national treasure – and one that always comes through with the fashion.

From daring red carpet ensembles to more cool-and-casual getups, Toff can pull off any type of look.

Last night, she cut a truly stylish look when she stepped out from the Glamour Women of the Year Awards wearing a stunning sheer gown.

Georgia Toffolow dazzles in sheer gown

The 28-year-old wowed as she slipped into a sheer nude gown that perfectly hugged her incredible figure.

For an extra oomph of dazzle, the shimmery number was adorned with sequins that sparkled in the light.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Georgia Toffolow looked incredible in a nude sheer gown last night. Pic credit: Bob Grey / BACKGRID

When it came to the I’m A Celeb star’s hair, she styled her long blonde locks into a middle parting and a tidy bun.

For makeup, Georgia opted for a pink gloss on her plump pout and a Smokey eye.

Georgia Toffolow’s Dermalogica campaign

The stunner has managed to secure ambassador deals for many iconic brands, including Dyson, Baileys, Emma Bridgewater, Great British Racing, and Malibu, as her website reports.

Shortly after being crowned the winner of 2017’s UK I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Georgia partnered up with the skincare brand Dermalogica.

When asked why she decided to become an ambassador for Dermalogica, Toff explained to Pop Sugar, “I think it’s important to only work with brands you genuinely use and love.”

She added, “My skin has been such a problem for so long, and I’ve been so open with fans and on TV; I just thought ‘actually I need to be authentic’, and this was the only one really. It’s the only [products] that have worked”.

The line welcomed two new products, Blackhead Clearing Fizz Mask and Breakout Clearing Booster, as featured in the promotional campaign with Georgia.

However, earlier this month Georgia cut her contact short with fashion brand Shein, after the company was branded “exploitative” as The Daily Mail reports.

The British star released three collections since first partnering with the clothing giant in 2020.

Recently, a Channel 4 documentary found that some Shein workers were only being paid 3p per item produced.

This resulted in Toff breaking off her contract with the fast fashion company, choosing not to move forward with their partnership.

A spokesperson for Georgia told The Daily Mail, “Georgia has ended her contract and association with Shein and will no longer be working with them.”