Mackenzie McKee’s dreams are ‘coming true’ as she makes big business announcement

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee is making big moves and expanding her business.

The former MTV star has taken her love of fitness and turned it into a career to support herself and her three kids with her business, Body By Mac.

Until now, Body By Mac has only offered online services, but now, Mackenzie is opening a brick-and-mortar location in her new home state of Florida.

Over the weekend, Mackenzie headed to Instagram to announce the exciting news.

On her personal Instagram feed, the blonde-haired beauty shared a photo of herself striking a pose at the beach, clad in a pink and gray camouflage crop top and gray leggings.

“BodyByMac now has a location,” read the text next to her photo, and in the caption, she elaborated more.

“I may have been a little more quiet lately about BodyByMac. But I’ve been LOUD behind the scenes and working on everything I’ve dreamed about since I launched this business 6 years ago,” Mackenzie began.

“I’ve worked in gyms, but never had a space to design how I want and call mine,” the mom of three added. “All classes WILL ALSO be available online! Stay tuned for the the buildout, classes, and everything else I’m working on 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼”

On her Body By Mac Fitness Instagram feed, Mackenzie shared the same photo and a similar caption.

“Ahhh…. My dreams I’ve worked so hard on are all coming true! Thank you everyone who has followed this journey of mine for 6 years. I’ve went through so much life since opening this business.. a lot has changed, but my passion for this business still has my heart.”

“You guys will now see my videos inside of my own space. I will go live during classes and be posting so much more. I wanna change the world one workout at a time 💪🏻,” Mackenzie wrote.

Mackenzie’s dedication to fitness is evident in her businesses and personal life

Mackenzie and two of her siblings, Zeke and Kaylee, provide personalized fitness programs for their clients. On her company’s website, Mackenzie explains that cardio and yoga are her strong points, so that’s what she focuses on in her classes.

For $14.99 monthly, Mackenzie’s clients receive monthly challenges, typical fitness classes, and level-up fitness classes, which can all be performed from the comfort of home.

Mackenzie focuses a lot of her time on staying fit. In addition to Body By Mac, Mackenzie is also a cheer coach for her daughter Jaxie’s squad and runs marathons; and she doesn’t let living with type 1 diabetes hold her back either.

Since splitting from her soon-to-be ex-husband Josh McKee last year, Mackenzie has dedicated her time to her businesses and their kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs.

Mackenzie has since moved on and is still in a relationship with her boyfriend, Khesanio Hall. While it seems Khesanio prefers to stay out of the limelight for the most part, he has made a few appearances on social media alongside Mackenzie.

Since leaving her toxic marriage and continuing to pursue her dreams, Mackenzie has found happiness again and is hitting her stride.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.