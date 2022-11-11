Mackenzie McKee talks dating Teen Mom OG fans, ‘repenting’ her past with Josh McKee

Mackenzie opened up to her fans about her marriage to Josh and her dating life. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee has been navigating life as a newly-single woman.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mackenzie confirmed her split from her husband of nine years, Josh McKee, in July 2022.

The former couple is currently in the process of legal divorce proceedings.

And although she’s no longer affiliated with the Teen Mom franchise, Mackenzie still keeps her fans up to date on her personal life on social media.

While Mackenzie has plenty on her mind to keep her busy, she recently took some time away from her busy schedule to interact with her 1 million followers on Instagram for a Stories Q&A.

Mackenzie’s followers were mostly interested in her dating life and her former marriage to Josh. One question from a follower asked whether she would ever date a fan.

Along with a close-up selfie, Mackenzie had a short but sweet answer, “Absolutely not!”



Another fan wanted to know if Mackenzie would “repent” for anything that happened while still married to Josh. Mackenzie admitted that although their marriage was rocky, she would not change a thing.

Mackenzie McKee opens up about ‘repenting’ what happened in her marriage to Josh McKee

“100% would not and here’s why,” Mackenzie told her fans. The pint-sized former reality TV star told her followers that her past doesn’t define who she is. She noted that the mistakes she made and the trials and tribulations she faced have helped mold her into the woman she is today.

Noting that she can’t change her past, Mackenzie told her fans that she’s going to use her experience to shape her future, and she’s focusing on herself, her kids, and her business amid her newly single status.

Despite her and Josh’s tumultuous past, Mackenzie is hopeful that everyone can move forward and better themselves and not harp on the past. Not only is Mackenzie interested in bettering herself, but she also admitted that she would like to see Josh make some changes and win at life.

“… Id also love to see [Josh] change and do good for himself,” she wrote. “I’m all for seeing humans win in life no matter what past we have together. It’s ignorant to want to see anyone fail!”

Mackenzie has plenty to keep her busy and her mind off her divorce these days. She’s co-parenting her and Josh’s three kids — Gannon, 11, Jaxie, 8, and Broncs, 6 — in Florida as she continues to run her business, Body By Mac. Also, she recently competed in the New York City Marathon in honor of her late mother, Angie Douthit.

Although Mackenzie is single, she’s made it clear that she’s not quite ready to mingle. Aside from sparking rumors that she was in a relationship with a mystery man, Mackenzie said that she’s focusing falling in love with herself and wants to be single for at least a year before diving into another relationship.

