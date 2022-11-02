Mackenzie is ready for the month of November in a busty tank top. Pic credit: MTV

November has arrived and Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee is ready for a new month.

Mackenzie is a newly single woman after recently announcing her split from her husband of nine years, Josh McKee.

While she goes through a public divorce, Mackenzie is focusing on herself, her three kids – Gannon, 11, Jaxie, 8, and Broncs, 6 – and her personal endeavors.

The blonde beauty recently took to her Instagram Stories to welcome the eleventh month of the year.

Posing from her bedroom, Mackenzie snapped a selfie that she shared with her 1 million IG followers.

The 28-year-old mom of three smiled big for the camera, showing off her dazzling, white smile. She wore her long, platinum blonde locks down and went with a pink palette for her makeup, wearing pink eyeshadow and matching lipstick on her newly-filled lips.

Mackenzie McKee is pretty in pink to ring in the month of November

For her outfit, Mackenzie chose a low-cut, hot pink tank top with white, horizontal stripes which she paired with black shorts.

Other than her nose ring, Mackenzie opted to forgo any jewelry or accessories, letting her natural beauty shine through in the pic.

“November 1st,” read the caption on the snap.

Mackenzie and Josh are currently in the midst of legal proceedings to finalize their divorce.

Although there have been rumors that Mackenzie has already moved on with a new man, she has made it clear that she’s focusing solely on herself, admitting that although she’s single, she’s not quite ready yet to mingle.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie is focused on her Body by Mac online program

Mackenzie has plenty to keep her busy besides searching for love. As a lifelong athlete – she’s a cross country runner, former competitive cheerleader, and currently a cheer coach – she owns and runs her online fitness program, Body by Mac.

The Florida resident admits that her strengths are cardio and yoga, so that’s what she tries to incorporate into her workouts for her clients. Mackenzie, along with her brother Zeke Douthit and sister Kaylee Taylor, offers clients online workouts they can complete in the comfort of their own homes.

Mackenzie talks about her siblings’ input on her site: “Kaylee is known for her love for strength training, she puts you through 2 amazing strength training classes a week. And Zeke pops in every Friday with a fresh muscle-building workout.”

Additionally, Mackenzie’s online fitness company means the world to her. As she admits, “[Body by Mac] is my life and I am so proud of all the lives I have helped transform. … There should never be a reason why working out is too hard and unaffordable so we keep our prices low and programs easy to follow just for you.”

