Mackenzie McKee stuns in bikini after splitting from husband

Mackenzie McKee smiles close up. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee is stunning in a skimpy bikini as she shows ex Josh McKee what he’s missing.

The 27-year-old reality star and Body by Mac founder made headlines at the end of July for confirming she and hubby Josh are done after 12 years together – although, given her Instagram activity, Mackenzie hasn’t been wallowing in bed.

Posting a confident gallery four days ago, Mackenzie stunned in a tight and mismatched bikini while posing from a yacht, showing off her sensational abs and toned legs and saying she’s the “captain” of her “own ship.”

Photos showed the blonde pouting as she threw out the peace sign and enjoyed the perks of a luxurious water vessel while out in Sarasota, Florida – Mackenzie left her Oklahoma base during the pandemic, initially solo with her kids but eventually with Josh as they tried to make things work.

Sizzling in her one-shouldered two-piece, Mackenzie added massive tinted shades as she showed she was doing great. She then shared another yacht shot before smiling from the vessel in a black sheer cover-up.

“I am the Captain of my own ship,” the mom of three captioned her photos.

Mackenzie McKee ends marriage after 12 years with Josh

Five days ago, Mackenzie broke the news to her 1 million Instagram followers, sharing photos of herself and Josh and writing:

“LinkInBio… with all the messages I’m receiving and articles coming out, i wanted you guys to hear what’s going on from me alone. Sometimes things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out. I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done. I will always respect him as the father of my children but it’s time for me to find my happy 🙏 #LinkInBio for my full statement.”

The former couple shares children Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs. They’ve separated in the past, also both admitting infidelity, but have tried to make it work for the sake of their kids.

Mackenzie McKee says tabloids get it ‘twisted’

Speaking to Celeb Buzz, the former 16 & Pregnant face revealed:

“Do I want to even talk about this down time of my life?” adding: “No. But people have been following us for over a decade now and before other tabloids get it twisted. I wanted to simply share our update and ask that people just understand we are two people who didn’t workout and human just like the rest of the world. No need to investigate why.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and slated to premiere in the near future.