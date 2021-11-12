Mackenzie McKee slams Teen Mom cast members for sharing clickbait about her brother who died

Maci Bookout is one of the Teen Mom OG cast members sharing clickbait about Mackenzie McKee’s brother who died. Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie McKee is not happy about other moms from Teen Mom OG sharing clickbait articles about her brother who died.

Many of the moms from both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 share clickbait articles on their social media accounts.

But Mackenzie McKee has drawn the line at sharing articles that imply false information and make money off the deceased, especially when it comes to her own family.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee turns down offer to share clickbait

Mackenzie explained that an outlet reached out to her and offered her $4,500 per month to share clickbait articles.

She said that she’s the lowest-paid cast member on Teen Mom OG, implying that the other moms make a lot more than that due to their large social media following if they choose to share clickbait articles.

It wasn’t a “peaceful feeling” for Mackenzie to share the articles and she couldn’t sleep at night knowing she was involved in sharing misleading headlines, so Mackenzie turned down the offer.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

When the company came to Mackenzie with an offer to share an article specifically about her brother, Mike, who died, she refused.

Mackenzie recently shared that she had an older brother, Mike, with Down syndrome who died when she was in middle school.

Mackenzie McKee calls Teen Mom OG cast for sharing clickbait about her brother who died

Mackenzie felt the headlines that were being suggested were “pretty insensitive” about the “touchy” subject of her brother passing away. Mackenzie was especially against the way the company wanted to present the articles.

Although Mackenzie didn’t come out and point fingers, she said of her castmates sharing the articles, “This is not okay. It’s not a good way to make money” and said that she’s being painted as the “bad guy” in all of it.

When Mackenzie turned down the outlet’s offer, they reportedly told her, “Okay, we’ll let the other girls post it and make their money.”

Mackenzie said she then got on social media, and saw “they all posted it.” The 27-year-old mom of three claimed that she had “no hate” toward any of the moms for sharing the article.

Pic credit: @macideshanebookout/Instagram

In fact, Mackenzie said they probably weren’t even aware the article was posted, since the company has access to their social media accounts to share the clickbait on their behalf.

And share, they did – among some of the cast members from the Teen Mom franchise to share clickbait about Mackenzie’s brother’s death are Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline from Teen Mom 2.

Maci Bookout, who is Mackenzie’s Teen Mom OG castmate, shared two such articles in succession in her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 11.

Pic credit: @macideshanebookout/Instagram

“Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee reveals her brother died 💔,” read one headline from one of Maci’s clickbait articles on her Instagram Stories. It also included a screenshot from an episode of Teen Mom OG when Mackenzie and her family visited her mom Angie Douthit’s grave.

In another swipe-up link in Maci’s Instagram Stories, the headline read, “Mackenzie confirms her sibling died 💔,” and showed another screenshot from Teen Mom OG, this time of Mackenzie crying with her palm on her face.

This isn’t the first time Maci has shared clickbait articles that have garnered negative attention. Mackenzie Edwards accused Maci Bookout of “using her children to make a buck” and Teen Mom OG viewers slammed Maci for sharing clickbait about Gabby Petito after she went missing.

Monsters & Critics has reported on several other incidents involving the moms from the Teen Mom franchise sharing clickbait articles.

Catelynn Baltierra, who is Mackenzie’s Teen Mom OG castmate, has earned herself the nickname Clickbait Cate by Redditors for sharing so many misleading articles on her Instagram Stories and Feed.

And like Mackenzie McKee, Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards revealed that she was offered “a lot of money” to share clickbait articles but turned down the opportunity.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.