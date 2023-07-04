Mackenzie McKee shows off ripped abs in bikini for throwback bodybuilding snap

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee shared a throwback pic proving just how fiercely dedicated to fitness she is.

Mackenzie has made fitness an important part of her personal and professional life.

Long before her days as a professional fitness instructor, the Body By Mac founder once dabbled in bodybuilding competitions.

Mackenzie threw it back to one of her shows, showing off the results of her grueling diet and exercise routine in a bikini stage photo shared to her Instagram Story.

Mackenzie was clad in a skimpy pink bikini with pearl straps in the pic. The low-cut fit of her shimmery suit accentuated her trimmed-down physique, showcasing her impressive muscle mass and nearly non-existent body fat.

Mackenzie struck a classic bodybuilding pose as she stopped to wow the judges with her physique. The reality TV alum sported long, bleached blonde hair and wore a pair of clear heels to make her muscles pop.

In the caption, Mackenzie explained that bodybuilding wasn’t a sustainable or healthy option for her.

“After becoming a mom And I aged out of Cheer, I dipped my toes in bodybuilding,” the mom of three wrote.

Mackenzie shared a throwback photo depicting her shredded physique during a bodybuilding competition. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

“But wanted to stick with what is maintainable And healthy,” she added.

On her Facebook page, Mackenzie shares some photos from her last competition in 2019, competing in the bikini category.

Mackenzie noted that it was her first time competing since welcoming her third child, son Broncs. The Oklahoma native told her followers that she ate cleaner and worked out “10x” as hard and prepped “3x” as hard.

“It gives me happiness, goals to reach, and structure,” Mackenzie said of competing.

The Teen Mom OG alum founded Body By Mac to help other women ‘get their lives back’

These days, Mackenzie no longer competes in bodybuilding competitions but instead focuses on a healthy, maintainable lifestyle and shares her tips and tricks with her clients.

Through Body By Mac, Mackenzie offers her expertise to her clients, including personalized workout and meal plans, continuous communication through her program’s app, and weekly progress checks.

Mackenzie’s goal is to empower other women and help them get their lives back on track. The 28-year-old blonde beauty says of online coaching, “I want to educate and motivate my clients to feel confident in how to live a healthy lifestyle, and ultimately have them feel confident enough to do this on their own one day.”

“I pour my heart and soul into my clients to push them to where they want to be!” Mackenzie adds.

Mackenzie’s hard work and perseverance have paid off. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mackenzie is opening a brick-and-mortar location where her clients can now attend in-person classes in Parrish, Florida, near her new home.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.