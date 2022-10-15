Mackenzie posed in a crop top and cut-off shorts for a fun day with “the whole team.” Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee showed off her toned abs in a crop top and a pair of cut-off shorts for a day with her “team.”

Mackenzie has always been into fitness. When she was first introduced to Teen Mom viewers in 2011 when she joined the cast of 16 and Pregnant, Mackenzie was a standout high school cheerleader.

Getting pregnant at 16 years old put her cheer goals on hold, but she’s since returned to her love of fitness as a personal trainer and cheer coach.

Mackenzie showed off the hard work she puts in at the gym and in the kitchen in a recent TikTok video shared to her Instagram, in which she bared her abs for a fun dance with some of her friends.

The 27-year-old former reality TV star was clad in a black crop top and low-cut, cut-off shorts with a white-and-blue striped design. The blonde beauty’s ensemble showcased her incredibly toned midriff and her shapely and toned legs as she danced.

Mackenzie opted to wear her long, platinum-blonde hair down and parted in the middle, donning a pair of oversized sunglasses and a delicate gold chain to accessorize.

The Teen Mom OG alum put one arm in the air with a smile as she waved it in the air before signaling for her friends to join her in a conga line-type dance as they posed outside of a Florida theme park. Mackenzie shimmied her hips as her girl squad tagged along, captioning the share, “The whole team here baby.”

As the owner and founder of Body by Mac, Mackenzie knows a thing or two about keeping her body in shape.

She recently shared some photos on Instagram before, during, and after a 20-mile run as she prepares for the upcoming New York City Marathon next month.

Donning a gray and white, camo-printed sports bra and low-cut shorts, Mackenzie’s incredible abs once again took center stage.

Mackenzie aimed to raised awareness for Type 1 diabetes on Teen Mom OG

As a Type 1 diabetic, Mackenzie shared that she’ll be running with the Beyond Type 1 team, a community of people with Type 1 diabetes.

Mackenzie doesn’t let her potentially life-threatening Type 1 diabetes diagnosis hold her back from achieving her dreams. She spoke about the importance of raising awareness about her disease, which she aimed to do during her time on Teen Mom OG.

“It looks different, it’s hard, but you can do it,” Mackenzie said last year in an encouraging message to her fans. “I take 5 shots and 5-10 finger pricks a day just to survive, and some days I’m still sick no matter how healthy I’m living. It’s just part of it.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.