The single life suits Mackenzie McKee well, and Teen Mom fans would agree.

Since splitting from her husband of nine years, Josh McKee, Mackenzie has been living her best life.

The 28-year-old former reality TV star has been having fun as a single woman as she continues to show Josh what he’s missing.

Taking to Instagram, Mackenzie shared a TikTok video in which she danced to the song Rich Flex by 21 Savage and Drake.

The blonde beauty danced her heart out in the video, shimmying her hips and turning around for a 360 view as she twerked for the camera.

Mackenzie donned a pink, purple, and blue sports bra for the video, paired with low-cut gray joggers that showcased her incredibly toned abs and trim waistline.

The MTV alum wore her long, blonde hair in a ponytail and paired her casual outfit with gray tennis shoes as she strutted her stuff from her workout room in her Florida home.

The caption on Mackenzie’s post read, “On weeks like this, I wish there WAS 5 of me 🤪”

Mackenzie’s dance moves impressed her 1 million followers, and many of them headed to the comments section to show her some love.

“That’s too much mac and cheese,” wrote one of her fans.

Another joked, “I know how them babies came about.”

“The girl who when first got on tik tok said she couldn’t dance…. Girl!” wrote another admirer.

One of Mackenzie’s fans told the Body By Mac founder, “Happiness looks GREAT on you girl.”

Mackenzie’s fit physique is courtesy of Body By Mac and Justice Nutrition

Mackenzie has her healthy lifestyle to thank for her jaw-dropping figure. The former competitive cheerleader and current cheer coach is the founder of Body By Mac and an ambassador for Justice Nutrition.

Mackenzie offers her clients at-home workout plans, nutrition guides, and community support through her Body By Mac program. Mackenzie’s program is 100% online and only requires dumbbells to participate.

Mackenzie also runs a YouTube channel dedicated to Body By Mac, where she shares some of her workouts alongside her business partners and siblings, Zeke and Kaylee.

The mom of three also promotes Justice Nutrition, whose formulas are “are designed to support the body’s overall health needs instead of providing just one stimulant-induced hour at a time.” Mackenzie’s popular fat-shedding three-stack combo is currently sold out on the site.

