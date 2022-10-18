Mackenzie McKee shows off gymnastics in sports bra and biker shorts to ring in her birthday

Mackenzie rang in her 28th birthday with some gymnastics moves. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee had some fun for her 28th birthday as she showed off her gymnastic skills.

Mackenzie is living her best life as she navigates being a newly-single mom of three.

The former reality TV star took to social media to thank her fans for helping her ring in the “best year of [her] life yet.”

Mackenzie recorded a TikTok video from her Florida bedroom, clad in a black-and-gray camo-print sports bra and black biker shorts, showing off her toned physique, compliments of her healthy lifestyle as a fitness trainer and a cheer coach.

The petite blonde performed a front walkover before spinning for the camera with both hands extended in the air as she shimmied forward, lip-syncing to the voiceover, which said, “It’s my birthday! Ta-da!”

As Mackenzie approached the camera for a close-up, she tapped the screen, and when she returned to view, she was done up in a completely different outfit. This time, Mackenzie donned a form-fitting, taupe-colored crop top paired with striped drawstring shorts and sandals, highlighting her taut midriff.

Mackenzie McKee shows off gymnastic skills and toned physique for birthday video

The blonde beauty wore her platinum-colored locks down in waves with two pieces secured in ponytails towards the front. Mackenzie kept her makeup natural-looking, opting for a pink lip and matching blush.

@mackenziemckee1 I love you all. Thank you for helping me ring in the best year of my life yet! ♬ original sound – H

“I love you all. Thank you for helping me ring in the best year of my life yet!” read the caption on the video, which garnered nearly 8,000 likes and counting.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie continues 28th birthday celebration with friends

Over on Instagram, Mackenzie continued to commemorate her birthday with a post she captioned, “Cheers to 28 🥂I’m ringing in the best year of my life yet…. I am blessed with the best.”

In the share, Mackenzie posed in the same outfit from her TikTok video, this time from a sunny Florida beachfront. The newly-minted 28-year-old was all smiles as she struck several different poses in the post.

Seemingly enjoying herself at an outdoor bar and restaurant, Mackenzie looked happy as ever as she posed and sipped from a refreshing margarita. Mackenzie and her friends toasted each other with their drinks in another slide.

The Body by Mac founder posed alongside five of her friends for a couple of group shots before sharing a quick video of herself from her car and another in the gym, where she posed for a mirror selfie as she prepared for a sweat session.

Living a healthy lifestyle is important to Mackenzie, a Type 1 diabetic. She offers personally tailored fitness regimens for her Body by Mac clients and is currently training for the November 6 New York City Marathon, taking 20-mile runs in preparation for the big day.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.