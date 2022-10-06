Mackenzie McKee sets the record straight on her love life, ‘I’m falling in love with myself’

Mackenzie made it clear that she is choosing to stay single for at least a year following her split from Josh McKee. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee cleared the air regarding her relationship status and said that although she’s single, she’s not quite ready to mingle.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Mackenzie split from her husband of nine years, Josh McKee, in July 2022.

Following their split, Mackenzie confirmed that she and Josh were in the process of legally divorcing each other.

Since becoming a newly single mom of three, Mackenzie has sparked rumors that she’s already in another relationship. When she was spotted filming several TikTok videos with a mystery man named Dimitri, her fans were sure the two were an item.

However, Mackenzie cleared the air, telling her fans and critics they’re simply friends and that her relationship status is still officially “single.”

Now, Mackenzie is driving home the point in a new video in which she expressed that she intends to remain single for at least a year while she figures out who she is without a man by her side.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee says she’s ‘falling in love’ with herself amid split from Josh McKee

While recording from her car in a video she captioned, “Love life update,” Mackenzie imitated people asking her what’s new in her life, revealing that she’s “single and wanting the Pringle,” noting that she’s “not looking to mingle.”

Telling her fans that she’s never been single in her life, she admitted that she’s “falling in love with [herself],” calling it the “best thing” she’s ever done.

Mackenzie said that jumping into another relationship so soon after her split from Josh would be “stupid.”

The former reality TV star told her followers that her year of singlehood would be the “best” of her life, and she will use that time to figure out things about herself and focus on her career and her kids.

Mackenzie is determined to keep her next relationship under wraps

Mackenzie got excited when she announced that she and her kids do what they want, when they want, exclaiming, “Ain’t no one stoppin’ Mackenzie Taylor Douthit so y’all better watch out!”

The 27-year-old Florida resident told her followers that if and when she finds love with another man, she won’t announce it to the public immediately. She said she’s learned her lesson about sharing her love life publicly, recalling that her up-and-down marriage to Josh was thrust into the limelight, and it “wasn’t fun.”

Mackenzie noted that this time around, she would set boundaries and respect herself if she entered into another relationship. She’s made it clear that she’s hyped about the next chapter of her life, whether that includes a man or not.

