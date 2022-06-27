Mackenzie McKee says MTV, cast of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter act like she ‘doesn’t even exist’

Mackenzie says her former castmates ignore her. Pic credit: Life with Mackenzie/YouTube

Mackenzie McKee has been left out of most Teen Mom-related filming lately, and now the Teen Mom OG star says MTV and her former castmates act like she doesn’t “even exist.”

Teen Mom fans have noticed Mackenzie’s absence from the franchise, and the Teen Mom OG alum has been open about being ignored and chastised by MTV and her former castmates.

Mackenzie McKee says MTV, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cast act like she ‘doesn’t even exist’

The 27-year-old Florida resident recently took to Twitter to express her disdain as the rest of the Teen Moms film for the upcoming combined-cast spinoff show, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (TMTNC).

“I’m an hour away and they act like I don’t even exist and can’t explain to my lawyer why. So that stings 🤣😭,” Mackenzie tweeted on June 26.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the cast of TMTNC is currently filming, and Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus shared some behind-the-scenes footage from one of their recent outings. The ladies are in Florida, where they recently visited a campground and a country line-dancing bar while MTV’s cameras were there to capture the footage.

Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Replying to Mackenzie’s tweet, one of her fans brought up the initial incident that caused a rift between Mackenzie and MTV. Mackenzie’s comment last year on Twitter about Vice President Kamala Harris stirred up racial tensions when she wrote, “It blows my mind that out of all the amazing colored women in this world, that is the one who is making history.”

Mackenzie responded to her fan’s reply to her tweet and explained, “They filmed 2 entire seasons after that with me. If that was the case, all they have to do is call me or my manager and explain. I would respect that. Instead it was ‘let’s lie and let her find out from her co-stars’ on the Internet. Who cares about how bad that hurts.”

Mackenzie then responded to a fan who showed their support for her and called out another Teen Mom they felt didn’t deserve a spot on the cast, referencing Amber Portwood’s now-infamous alleged machete incident.

The Teen Mom OG star responded, saying that she’s been unfairly labeled as “unwilling to learn” and added, “I’m fine, Mtv needed to call me and tell me why they are doing me the way they are like grown adults. But how do you let someone go without a reason?”

Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Teen Mom 2 fans show support for Mackenzie McKee

Many of Mackenzie’s followers showed their support for the Body By Mac founder in the comments section, with one fan telling her, “Don’t associate with them. You’re better than that.”

“That show is dead in the gutter. Your better than them,” tweeted another one of Mackenzie’s supporters. “Have followed the show for over 10 years but done with it now. Just full of b****es and drama.”

Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Despite MTV ghosting her without a reason and her former castmates ignoring her, Mackenzie has soldiered on. She recently admitted, however, that it still hurts: “I’m gonna keep it real. I just feel kind of embarrassed and stupid for thinking I was apart of the OGs. Liking people and finding out publicly they don’t like you back is not the best feeling.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.