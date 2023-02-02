Mackenzie McKee reveals whether she misses being on Teen Mom

Mackenzie McKee shared her storyline with Teen Mom audiences for nearly a decade, but does the former MTV star miss reality TV?

16 and Pregnant viewers were introduced to Mackenzie in 2011 when she joined the cast alongside her soon-to-be ex-husband, Josh McKee.

Mackenzie’s storyline continued when she moved to the short-lived spinoff Teen Mom 3, in 2013, before joining the cast of Teen Mom OG during Season 8, replacing Bristol Palin.

In 2022, MTV cut ties with Mackenzie, although there was never a formal statement from the network explaining why she wasn’t asked to return to film for the franchise.

Mackenzie recently answered some questions from her followers in an Instagram Story Q&A.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One of the questions asked if Mackenzie misses being on Teen Mom.

Mackenzie McKee opens up about whether she misses being on Teen Mom

Along with a gym selfie, Mackenzie answered, “I loved sharing my life.”

However, she noted that last year was a life-changing one for her, so not filming for MTV allowed her to focus on more important things.

“But 2022 was the most life changing, healing, growing, humbling, important year of my life,” she added. “And I needed that time to and for myself to be where I am today. I would NOT have gotten to do any of that had I been filming.”

Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie certainly had a lot going on in her personal life last year. She announced her split from Josh after nine years of marriage. The exes are currently involved in legal proceedings to finalize their divorce.

Mackenzie is focused on her kids, her career, and her love life

Following her split, Mackenzie adjusted to life as a single mom in her new home state of Florida after relocating from Oklahoma with her kids.

Mackenzie took some time to focus on herself, her kids, and growing her business and promised herself that she would wait at least one year until getting romantically involved with anyone else.

However, waiting wasn’t in Mackenzie’s cards, as she recently went public with her new boyfriend, Khesanio Hall. Mackenzie and Khesanio are doing so well in their relationship that rumors recently circulated that they were expecting a child. However, Mackenzie shot down those rumors after a fake baby registry in her name surfaced online.

While she continues to navigate co-parenting with Josh, coaches her daughter’s cheer squad, and builds her Body By Mac brand, Mackenzie has kept her fans in the loop on social media, where she’s amassed millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.