Mackenzie McKee reminds her fans to ‘always be kind’ on second anniversary of mom Angie’s death

Mackenzie McKee remembered her mom on the anniversary of her death and reminded her followers to “always be kind.” Pic credit: Life with Mackenzie/YouTube

On the second anniversary of her mother Angie Douthit’s passing, Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee reminded her fans to “always be kind.”

December 9 is a tough day for Mackenzie McKee, as it marks the date she lost her mom, Angie, to stage 4 brain cancer at the age of 50.

This year, Mackenzie wanted to spread a positive reminder among her followers in honor of her late mother.

Mackenzie, who was one of the few Teen Mom stars not invited to film the spinoff show, took to Instagram to share several slides of photos of herself and her mom, dating back to Mackenzie’s teenage years, all the way up to Angie’s last days.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee honors mother Angie Douthit on second anniversary of her passing

“Two years ago today, our lives changed forever. It’s been the most challenging two years of my life not having you to guide me,” Mackenzie captioned her touching post.

“I love you so much @angiedouthit thank you for being such a light in this world. #alwaysbekind,” McKee concluded her caption.

Mackenzie has often shared that Angie encouraged everyone around her to “Always be kind” and it became her personal motto.

Mackenzie even got a tattoo with the saying “Always be kind” in her mom Angie’s handwriting just three days before her passing.

Mackenzie shared a pic of her tattoo in a post she captioned, “#alwaysbekind In her own handwriting 💗.”

Mackenzie McKee spreads mom Angie’s message: ‘Always be kind’

In an interview shortly after her mom’s death, Mackenzie told In Touch about the importance of spreading her mom’s message to “Always be kind.”

“The first thing she said is, ‘Always be kind,'” Mackenzie told the outlet of her mother. “She was always a kind person. And I know this is so blunt, but I’m terrified of dying and no one having anything good to say about me.”

Mackenzie continued, “Because I was rude, I was a thief, I was this, I was that… I did all these bad things. And she always said, ‘It’s how you live your dash.'”

“It’s not how many days you’re given. It’s how you live your dash. And she, I mean, obviously was powerful and left an impact,” Mackenzie continued.

The Teen Mom OG star added, “And so it made me start wanting to [think about] what do I want people to remember [about] me if I were to die tomorrow. We’re not promised tomorrow, we’re not promised next year, and we’re not promised another second.”

Mackenzie added, “And so it’s really time to start being kind and making an impact and loving and living the way that God intended us to live.”

