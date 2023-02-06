Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee is proving that she doesn’t let diabetes stop her from living her best life.

The former MTV star has been open with her fans and followers regarding her Type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

Her latest social media post enforced her willingness to talk about the potentially life-threatening disease.

Mackenzie took to Instagram over the weekend to share that she wears a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) by Dexcom.

In the carousel post, Mackenzie not only promoted diabetes awareness, but she showed off her toned physique, compliments of her dedication in the gym.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 28-year-old mom of three sported a high-waisted blue bikini with ribbing details. Her top was tied in the center and featured a silver loop detailing and open elastic at her hips.

Mackenzie McKee proves she can ‘conquer the world’ despite Type 1 diabetes

Mackenzie wore her long, blonde hair down in a side part and donned a pair of oversized shades and black slides to go along with her casual beach look, holding a refreshing drink in one hand and flashing a peace sign with the other.

For the second slide, Mackenzie posed on a pink bike, once again delivering a peace sign and a big smile, looking fit and ready to tackle her visit to the beach.

Mackenzie’s glucose monitor was visible on her hip, and she plugged the Dexcom brand in her caption.

“My dexcom is awesome and my injection bruises tells my story!” she wrote. “Pump, Insulin, glucometer, cgm. It’s all hard and we don’t get a break. But we CAN still conquer the world! Tag your favorite type 1 diabetic to show them they are awesome!”

Mackenzie used Teen Mom fame to promote awareness about Type 1 diabetes

Since her time on the Teen Mom franchise, Mackenzie has become an advocate for Type 1 diabetes, which she was diagnosed with at age 11.

Mackenzie has used her platform as a former reality TV star to raise awareness about the disease and has proven that she can do anything she puts her mind to, despite her diagnosis.

Last fall, Mackenzie competed in the NYC Marathon, representing the organization Beyond Type 1, which brings awareness to the disease.

Mackenzie partnered with Dexcom, founded Body By Mac

Mackenzie has teamed up with Dexcom, which touts its brand as the number-one recommended CGM brand that makes managing diabetes “simple and powerful.”

In the caption of a November 2022 Instagram post, Mackenzie wrote, “Thank you dexcom for making life with Diabetes easier. No more finger pokes.”

Living with Type 1 diabetes, Mackenzie takes her health very seriously. She launched her fitness empire, Body By Mac, in 2018, which offers online classes and accountability to clients.

Mackenzie says of her programs, “Bodybymac is my life and I am so proud of all the lives I have helped transform. I truly care about my clients and my goal is to make programs that are super user-friendly and easy for busy moms like myself to do right at home.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.