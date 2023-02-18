Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee is reminding her ex, Josh McKee, what he’s missing.

The 28-year-old former MTV star got gussied up for a romantic evening with her boyfriend, Khesanio Hall, and she looked incredible.

Mackenzie shared a photo of herself to Instagram, looking carefree and ready to enjoy her evening as she posed inside her foyer.

The petite blonde exuded confidence and joy as she struck a fun pose, clad in a sexy number for a Valentine’s Day date.

Mackenzie donned a crimson-colored crop top and matching miniskirt with ruching detailing. She added a black blazer and strappy black heels to her look, perfectly complementing her sexy vibe.

Mackenzie opted to wear her long, blonde hair down and straight and added a pop of color to her otherwise neutral makeup palette with a bold red lip.

The online fitness coach showed off the results of her hard work at the gym, as her skirt’s length grazed her upper thighs, highlighting her shaply legs.

To top off her look, Mackenzie added a pair of hoop earrings, a gold ring, and a red manicure.

Mackenzie opted not to provide any details in her post, and her caption consisted of a single red-heart emoji.

Teen Mom fans gush over Mackenzie McKee’s red-hot ensemble and newfound confidence

Mackenzie’s post was well-received, with thousands of likes from her 1 million IG followers. In the comments section, some of her fans gushed over her look and her newfound happiness.

One of Mackenzie’s admirers encouraged her with their comment: “You are so beautiful!! Happiness just radiates off you !! Shine girl shine ❤️.”

Another let her know how “Hawttttttt” she looked, while one fan noted she looked “great and so happy.”

Echoing the sentiment, another commenter wrote, “Girl slayyyyyy ❤️🔥❤️🔥 you look so happy and that’s beautiful.”

Since going public with her relationship with Khesanio, Mackenzie’s confidence has been soaring.

Mackenzie announced her split from Josh McKee, her husband of nine years, in July 2022. The former couple shares three children: Gannon, 11, Jaxie, 9, and Broncs, 6.

Mackenzie stays focused on building her online fitness program, Body By Mac

Aside from focusing on raising her kids and adjusting to her new life in Florida, Mackenzie continues to build her fitness business.

She founded her online coaching program, Body By Mac, as a way to empower others and help them prioritize themselves and their health.

Mackenzie says of her program, “I have always had a huge passion for fitness. As a 12-year-old girl, I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes forcing me to learn all about healthy living and staying on top of my daily regimens.”

“I knew at a young age that I wanted to help others live a healthier and happier lifestyle,” Mackenzie adds. “I want my clients to walk away from my coaching feeling more confident than when they started!”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.