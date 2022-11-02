Mackenzie is happy to raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes and looks fantastic while doing it. Pic credit: Life with Mackenzie/YouTube

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee got emotional as she prepared for this weekend’s NYC Marathon.

Mackenzie lives with Type 1 diabetes, a potentially life-threatening disease, which means her body produces little to no insulin.

As a fitness enthusiast and advocate, staying healthy is important to Mackenzie. As she heads into the weekend to run 26.2 miles in the NYC Marathon on November 6, Mackenzie is feeling thankful for the support she’s received.

Taking to Instagram, Mackenzie shared a photo of herself along with a screenshot from a recent interview she gave to PEOPLE.

Mackenzie showed off her sensational physique in the first slide. The 28-year-old former reality TV star was clad in a snakeskin-print sports bra which she paired with gray leggings that had sheer cutouts at the leg and a pair of black athletic shoes.

Wearing her long, blonde hair down and parted on the side, Mackenzie looked at the camera with a serious expression as she squatted down with one hand on her hip.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee poses in sports bra and leggings ahead of NYC Marathon

“It’s been 16 years and almost 30,000 shots later,” Mackenzie captioned the post, speaking of her years-long diagnosis. “I can’t believe I’m less than a week away from running the #newyorkcitymarathon 🥹.”

“I’ve trained so hard for this and im getting super emotional. Thank you @beyondtype1 for raising awareness on this. Im running all 26 miles this weekend for every type 1 out there. This is for you!”

Mackenzie will be partnering with Beyond Type 1, a nonprofit organization that describes itself as “a community of people with Type 1 diabetes sharing our stories” that aims to provide “solutions to improve lives.”

The mom of three will be running in the NYC Marathon alongside her sister in honor of their late mom, Angie Douthit. Angie was an avid runner and has inspired Mackenzie to compete in marathons.

Mackenzie is focusing on Body by Mac career following split from Josh McKee

Mackenzie ended her marriage to Josh McKee after nine years. The former couple shares three kids: sons Gannon, 11, and Broncs, 6, and daughter Jaxie, 8.

As a newly single woman, Mackenzie has shifted her focus to falling in love with herself, continuing to take care of her kids, and honing in on her business, Body by Mac.

Mackenzie offers virtual classes to her Body by Mac clients via an app. Two of her siblings, Zeke Douthit and Kaylee Taylor, are trainers with the program as well.

Mackenzie’s battle with Type 1 diabetes influenced her to start her own fitness program.

As Mackenzie says on her Body by Mac website, “I have always had a huge passion for fitness. As a 12-year-old girl, I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes forcing me to learn all about healthy living and staying on top of my daily regimens.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.